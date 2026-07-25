Aaron Donald Prices Surge With the Possibility of a Return

The odds-on 2026-27 Super Bowl favorite, the Los Angeles Rams, have improved their defensive line with the addition of Myles Garrett in the offseason. This has now enticed retired Rams 2021 Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald to possibly come out of retirement. This dynamic duo hype has also created a buying frenzy for the Donald card market.

Aaron Donald Card Ladder Index July 24, 2026 | Card Ladder

Since the Myles Garrett trade, Donald's market is up 56.4% just in anticipation of a return.

Rising up the Ranks from High School to the University of Pittsburgh

While Aaron's height was a recruiting concern coming out of Penn High School, this did not stop the University of Pittsburgh from offering the highly recruited hometown athlete a scholarship. After garnering playing time and putting up respectable stats as a true freshman, his sophomore season displayed his true talent, resulting in an increase in playing time. As a result, Donald earned second-team All-Big East Conference and second-team All-American honors from Fox Sports.

Aaron Donald Star Rookies Autograph PSA 10 Sold on March 23, 2024 for $443.85 | Card Ladder

From Pitt to the Pros, Donald Was a Star

After Aaron Donald secured the Nagurski and Outland trophies along with the Bednarik and Lombardi awards, the May 2014 NFL draft would be an event he would eagerly attend and wait for his name to be called. With the 13th pick in the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected the electric defensive tackle, Aaron Donald. After setting the rookie sack record, he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press and was also selected to the Pro Bowl.

2014 Panini Prizm Black Finite Aaron Donald ROOKIE AUTO 1/1 BGS 9.5 GEM MINT Sold on May 22, 2026 for $30,000.00 | Card Ladder

Collectors Are Searching Out Aaron Donald in Anticipation of a Return

As the Seattle Seahawks proved last year, defense can win the big game. It's not all about the highly collectible position players. With the Los Angeles Rams creating a superior defense and the chance to win a Super Bowl on their home turf, I do not think they can do it without Aaron Donald. A little over two weeks ago, Donald had his highest-selling card ever as the popular Kaboom insert market stays on fire.

2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Green Aaron Donald #1/1 PSA NM-MT 8 Sold for $34,770.00 on July 11, 2026 | Card Ladder

Perhaps being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in January this year lit a fire he can't put out. If you follow his Instagram, there is no shortage of workouts that he shares. The strength is still there and so is the desire. From collectors to fans, it's obvious the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is still a fan favorite.