NFL Rookie Report Week 6: Top 20 Players to Collect

With Topps Chrome 2026 arriving right around the corner, getting a pulse on the top rookies from this year's NFL class is imperative.

Documenting the weekly changes among the top 20 rookies, but the top 10 appear to be rounding into form. Multiple teams have two or more coveted rookies to boot, meaning team breaks might be especially valuable for some of the new product coming soon.

TIER 1 - THE STALWARTS

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) pulls in touchdown pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Indianapolis Colts | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're at the point in the season where there's enough tape on film to extrapolate beyond our draft scouting reports. Tennessee's offense is almost the antithesis of ideal, but Carnell Tate continues to build upon a relatively productive last three weeks. Outside of a predictably tough matchup against the Texans in Week 5, the Ohio State rookie now has 21 receptions for 273 yards and a touchdown over the last four weeks. Simply put, Tate seems to be growing into his own as an alpha WR, even if the offense he's situated in remains one of the worst in the league.

Tate's bump in value is also tied to Jordyn Tyson's continued absence, as he is not expected to make his season debut until Week 9. The top-10 pick has missed the entire regular season to date after suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason. That's a major concern given that the Arizona State product missed multiple collegiate games last year with a similar issue.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders (last week No. 1)

2. RB Jeremiyah Love - Cardinals (last week No. 2)

3. WR Carnell Tate - Titans (last week No. 4)

4. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints (last week No. 3)

TIER 2 - WILL SOMEONE STEP UP?

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15), wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and tight end Colby Parkinson (84) leave the field after the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top 10 appears to be solidifying, as there was no new arrival for the second consecutive week. That could change as the last first-round WR (more later) keeps improving, but for now the status quo is probably a safe bet.

Arizona's shocking win over the Rams on Sunday likely stymies any calls for Carson Beck, but I'm still expecting the former Georgia QB to eventually be the second rookie signal caller to start in the 2026 campaign.

5. WR Denzel Boston - Browns (last week No. 5)

6. QB Ty Simpson - Rams (last week No. 6)

7. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks (last week No. 8)

8. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals (last week No. 9)

9. TE Kenyon Sadiq - Jets (last week No. 7)

10. WR Makai Lemon - Eagles (last week No. 10)

TIER 3 - SPECULATIVE OPTIONS

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a touchdown during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where the real shake-up occurred. It's not surprising that the wide receiver position occupies the majority of this article. Outside of the two Notre Dame first-round RBs, the pass catchers were always expected to emerge more than other positions card collectors care about.

That both Germie Bernard and Omar Cooper established their value midway through October is notable, especially in the case of the latter; the first-round WR putting together a 6-103-1 line after returning from a four-game absence due to an ankle sprain is noteworthy. The Jets desperately need another pass catcher to emerge opposite Garrett Wilson. Kenyon Sadiq had moments of that earlier this year, but those have been fleeting and the allure of New York's absolute warchest of first-round picks in 2027 makes for a compelling speculative call in an expected QB-loaded draft class.

Bernard's value is directly tied to the absence of both Michael Pittman (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), with neither expected to be back before mid-November. Aaron Rodgers historically has been fickle with rookie wide receivers, but Bernard's 17 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks have to cement some trust with the QB by default.

11. WR KC Concepcion - Browns (last week No. 11)

12. WR Germie Bernard - Steelers (last week unranked)

13. WR Omar Cooper - Jets (last week unranked)

14. WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Ravens (last week No. 19)

15. WR Ted Hurst - Buccaneers (last week No. 12)

TIER 4 - KEEP TABS ON 'EM

I went a bit too heavy on defensive players in the last iteration, but it's worth noting that David Bailey has jumped up the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds in recent weeks. New York's three first-round selections this year, plus three more projected next year, will be the catalyst for conversation in the future. And savvy members of the hobby know that conversation can often lead to hype. In an overall weak rookie class, I'm hard-pressed to presume Bailey's market will be of the same ilk as some other Defensive Rookie of the Year winners, but I pride myself on this list being an accurate representation of the most valuable rookies to collect this year, and the former Texas Tech pass rusher absolutely qualifies.

16. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers (last week No. 14)

17. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers (last week No. 15)

18. DE David Bailey - Jets (last week unranked)

19. QB Jalon Daniels - Buccaneers (last week No. 13)

20. CB Mansoor Delane - Chiefs (last week No. 16)