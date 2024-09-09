Shohei Ohtani's MVP Performance and Impact on Card Performance
Shohei Ohtani is on his way to another MVP award and quite possibly the first 50/50 season in MLB’s long history. When ripping packs, he’s the name collectors are quietly hoping they hit. For all the success he has had in 2024, his cards have not appreciated as much as one might expect. I fact, according to the Card Ladder Player Index his cards are only up about 9% for the season. That’s not what one normally expects when the most popular player in the hobby has an MVP-caliber season so we need to see what’s going on with Ohtani pricing.
The obvious reason for the lack of upward movement in Ohtani’s cards is that even if he sets all manner of hitting records, his place at the top of the MLB portion of the sports card world is dependent on being a two-way player. As a two-way player, Ohtani is now in a class by himself. As a hitter, he’s got peers. The fact his card prices haven’t dipped is a testament to Ohtani’s stellar hitting, but his cards’ ceiling is lowered when not pitching as well.
Not only is he not pitching, he’s not playing in the field either. Fans of David Ortiz, Yordan Alvarez, and Edgar Martinez can all attest that time spent at DH can negatively impact card values even for the great Ohtani.
Lastly, another possible reason for the lack of major gains is that many collectors are assuming that his cards have skyrocketed and are thus consequently avoiding them. Anecdotally, I assumed his cards had gone up at least 50% based on social media chatter and had not seriously considered buying any for that reason. It’s likely others have steered away from Ohtani cards for the same reason.