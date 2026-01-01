The Topps 1976 baseball card set turns 50 in 2026 - 5 things to know

The year 1976 was no ordinary one. The United States celebrated its bicentennial, Nadia Comaneci scored a perfect 10 in gymnastics, and Stevie Wonder released "Songs in the Key of Life." Of course none of those things mattered as much to kids as the 15-cent baseball card packs that hit store shelves in March, courtesy of Topps. Looking back 50 years later, here are five things that make the set a classic even today.

The ultimate bubble gum card

1976 Topps Kurt Bevacqua Bubble Gum Champ | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The set's most unique card featured Kurt Bevacqua of the Brewers, then an American League team, blowing his way to victory at the 1975 Joe Garagiola/Bazooka Bubble Gum Blowing Championships. Left in the dust along his path to the title were Hall of Famers George Brett, Johnny Bench, Gary Carter, and Bruce Blyleven.

The Hammer's last hurrah

1976 Topps Hank Aaron | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Like clockwork, Topps had been issuing cards of Henry Aaron every year since 1954. Finally, in 1976, that 23-year run came to an end, notwithstanding the Hammer's cameo on the Brewers team card in 1977. Fittingly, the card's photograph was shot by legendary Topps cameraman Doug McWilliams, who is more or less the Hank Aaron of baseball card photographers for his decades of sustained greatness.

The GOAT of catcher cards?

1976 Topps Johnny Bench | Jason A. Schwartz

Take your pick between the 1971 Topps Thurman Munson and the 1976 Topps Johnny Bench in the contest for greatest catcher card of all time. Both cards are legendary if not perfect.

The GOAT of Traded cards!

1976 Topps Traded Oscar Gamble | Jason A. Schwartz

As for Traded cards, there can be no debate. The 1976 Topps Traded card of Oscar Gamble leads the pack by a mile. The airbrushed Yankees cap and pinstripes are so bad they're good, but its Oscar's giant Afro and the "dad joke" headline that really set the card apart.

All-timers galore!

1976 Topps All-Time All-Stars | Jason A. Schwartz

The 1976 Topps All-Time All-Stars subset was and still is one of the all-time great Topps subsets, giving kids the chance to pull cards of Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, and Ty Cobb among others. An underrated aspect of the subset was the top notch photos used for the players, all far superior to the ones Topps used in its 2025 Heritage reboot of the series.

