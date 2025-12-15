PSA Parent Company Buying Beckett

Breaking News:

Collectors, the parent company of PSA, is buying Beckett Grading, according to reports. The report states that Beckett will continue to operate independently. Check back shortly for more details on this developing story. Story first reported by The Athletic.

Update from Collectors:

"I am pleased to share that the iconic Beckett is joining the Collectors family and will continue to operate as its own independent brand within our portfolio,” said Nat Turner, CEO of Collectors. “The first card I ever submitted for grading was to Beckett, and I consider Collectors custodians of this important icon in the hobby. We believe that strong, well-supported brands help grow access to the hobby.”

Orders at PSA and Beckett will continue to be processed normally. There will be no change in pricing as a part of this acquisition.