Beckett acquired by PSA parent company

Following the February 2024 acquisition of the SGC grading company, Collectors (the parent company of Professional Sports Authenticator) is acquiring Beckett, another familiar brand in the hobby space. According to a press release published on their website, the two companies have entered into a "definitive agreement" for the sale.

"I am pleased to share that the iconic Beckett is joining the Collectors family and will continue to operate as its own independent brand within our portfolio,” said Nat Turner, CEO of Collectors. “The first card I ever submitted for grading was to Beckett, and I consider Collectors custodians of this important icon in the hobby. We believe that strong, well-supported brands help grow access to the hobby.”

As Turner, highlighted Beckett will remain an independent company and continue to handle its own grading, magazine, and marketplace, among other services currently offered by Beckett.

RELATED: PSA clarifies turnaround times as grading stays busy

It's quite a shift in the hobby world. From 2020 to 2024, SGC had been growing and gaining some of the market share predominantly owned by Beckett and PSA. Then, in February of 2024, came the announcement that Collectors would be buying SGC. Early on, Collectors let the community know that SGC would continue to operate independently, much like they did today regarding Beckett.

However, a July 2025 announcement that former President and CEO Peter Steinberg was stepping down changed some of that, slightly. While SGC continued to operate independently, news came out that Collectors would be diverting some resources from SGC and transitioning the once No. 2 grading company into a "boutique shop." Numbers don't lie, and shortly after Steinberg stepped down, submission numbers to SGC started to drop, according to the latest numbers from Gem Rate.

The number of cards graded by SGC continue to dwindle after a July 2025 announcement by Collectors that SGC would be transitioned into a 'boutique' grading shop. | GemRate.com

Beckett was founded by Dr. James as Beckett Publications in 1984. Now known as Beckett Media, they're mostly recognizable for their grading services. But Beckett was most popular for their sports card price guides. Published monthly, collectors could dive in and see what their collections were worth, and if they had changed in value from month to month.

Kevin Isaacson, CEO of Collēctīvus said in the press release that he believes the company is in good hands, and that he respects Collectors' appreciation for the brand Beckett has become.

Collēctīvus was announced as the new parent company of Beckett in December 2024.

According to the press release, the sales agreement does not include a change in pricing, nor does it affect any current orders being processed with PSA or Beckett.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: