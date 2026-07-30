PSA has closed down On-Site Express grading services at The National as of Wednesday night. The number of cards submitted on Wednesday alone for On-Site Express exceeded the total number of cards submitted for that same level of service during the entire 2025 National. This continued spike in demand for on-site grading demonstrates that collectors are prioritizing speed and convenience and are more willing to pay a premium for that benefit.

PSA's Announcement

Late Wednesday night, PSA announced that it is suspending its On-Site Express service is no longer being offered due to overwhelming demand. Service levels starting with On-Site Express remain open. For full details on available services, please visit our event page.



PSA's On-Site Super Express service is still is open for submissions at $399, giving collectors the opportunity to get their cards graded same day if submitted prior to 12 p.m. PSA also continues to offer all of its other high-end, same day grading services.

🎙️ On-site service update for submitting at The National:



Please note that On-Site Express service is no longer being offered due to overwhelming demand.



Service levels starting with On-Site Super Express remain open. For full details on available services, please visit our… — PSAcard (@PSAcard) July 30, 2026

The On-Site Express service offered an entry-level option at $229.99 for collectors to submit cards in person at The National and have them graded and returned to them in person prior to the end of the convention on Sunday. Due to unexpectedly high demand, PSA shut down this option as of Wednesday night. Collectors can still drop off to be graded and shipped back via mail, but those who were hoping to receive their cards quickly and avoid PSA's off-site wait times will now need to look at other options.

Per a PSA spokesman, "It is a record-breaking National. Rather sizably the most submissions we ever received at a show in two days."

The State of Grading and The Hobby

The demand for grading services continues to grow as wait times and submission numbers reach all-time highs. Companies like PSA, Beckett, and CGC all have long lines, and the demand is putting significant stress on the grading card companies. As collectors and hobbyists continue to speculate on the future of card grading, a central question remains: when will grading card companies find a balance between pricing, demand, and turnaround times?

As PSA continues to work on reducing the backlog due to the ever-increasing demand, they continue to focus on transparency and getting clean, clear information out to consumers as soon as possible. Increased transparency and up-to-date information regarding their capacity to meet demand is imperative to satisfy the need for information. With collectors, investors, and hobbyists around the world submitting tens of thousands of cards on a daily basis, the question remains: which will happen first, PSA catches up, or submissions decrease?