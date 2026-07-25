Navigating Your Way Around the Convention Center for The National

Starting this week, collectors from across the country will descend on Rosemont, IL, for the National Sports Collectors Convention. Holy grails, dollar boxes, and everything in between will be on display at The National. Plus, a wide variety of athletes and celebrities for autographs.

Whatever type of card you collect, it will likely be at The National. Probably even some that no one knew existed.

Is It Possible to See Everything in a Day?

As a rookie myself this year, it's been a question I've had since finding out I'd be attending. I've been assured that you probably can't see everything in a day, but you also aren't guaranteed to see something the following day, either.

I think this was some of the best advice Gio has put out for card shows in general. If you see something, don't let it sit because it might not be there the next time you go by. If you see something you want, and it's at a reasonable price, go grab it.

Unless it is a 2016 Panini Select Clint Dempsey Field Level White or Tie Dye, then please alert me you saw it so I can buy it.

Navigating The National

Because there is so much to do at the National, navigating your way around the convention center and knowing where you are going is essential. One thing I did not do at Fanatics Fest was familiarize myself with the layout ahead of time.

The interactive map for The National is a useful tool you can use online or on the Ludex app.

The National Interactive Map | The National

It lets you see where a booth is, the booth number, and you can star the booth so you can go back and also add notes about what is at the booth. This is a super-useful tool for those attending the convention. You're also able to search for specific vendors set up at the convention if you're unsure where they are located.

The app came up on Sports Cards Nonsense this week, while Gio and Jesse were interviewing a few members of The National. The interactive map allows attendees to map out the best possible experience while at The National.

With The National starting up on Wednesday, we will be continuing our coverage all week and throughout the convention. There will be surprises, big activations, and more. Plus, we'll be conducting on-site interviews at the Sports Cards Nonsense booth, as well as recording podcasts while we are there.

It's going to be a massive week at The National. Time to strap in.