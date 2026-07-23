The 3 Most Iconic and Valuable Pokémon Cards From 2003 Skyridge

Seriously, what is there even left to say about Skyridge? The slightly younger but significantly more expensive brother of 2003 Aquapolis, Skyridge is one of the most coveted sets in all of the Pokémon TCG.

Even seeing the top chase cards from this set in person is already enough to make you stop and admire the design that can only be found in mid-2000s releases. The design 100% contributes heavily to the allure of the cards, but let's not lie, we all know that Skyridge cards command top-dollar numbers in any condition.

Without any further ado, here are the cards that defined 2003's legendary Skyridge set.

Honorable Mention: Ditto

2003 Skyridge Ditto Tomokazu Komiya MINT 9 AUTO 10 | CardLadder

Ditto collectors know and love this entry from Skyridge, and while this card, in particular, does not compare to the recognizability and monetary value of those that will come later on this list, it deserves some time in the spotlight too.

The most valuable version of this card is one that's signed and illustrated by the original artist, Tomokazu Komiya. The card received a PSA 9 AUTO 10 grade and was later sold in March 2024 for $3,600.

Crystal Ho-Oh

2003 Skyridge Crystal Ho-Oh PSA 10 | CardLadder

Kicking off the real Big 3 of the Skyridge set is, without a doubt, the greatest Ho-Oh card ever printed. No other piece for this particular Legendary Pokémon comes close in terms of status. Sure, the Shiny Ho-Oh JP Promo Card from 2010 sold for more in the same grade, but really no one thinks of that when asked what the best Ho-Oh card ever is.

The Crystal Ho-Oh is no joke, especially in a PSA 10 grade. The most valuable sale for this card came in at $31,733 last April, with ungraded copies even in Moderately to Heavily Played condition still selling in the four-digit range.

Gengar Holo

2003 Skyridge Gengar Holo PSA 10 | CardLadder

Gengar is one of those Pokémon that really needs no introduction, and it wouldn't take someone long to figure out exactly what's cool about him either. Gengar's surging popularity since last year has made the overall cost for any type of card increase significantly, especially those from the 2003 Skyridge release.

The fifth-most expensive Gengar card of all time is this PSA 10 MBA Gold Diamond Gengar Holo from Skyridge, which sold for $102,000 on July 2, 2026. That was also the fourth-highest amount of money ever paid for an individual card from Skyridge, behind three copies belonging to the Pokémon at the end of this list.

Crystal Charizard

2003 Skyridge Crystal Charizard PSA 10 | CardLadder

Was there really going to be anything else? The Crystal Charizard card from Skyridge is not only the top card of the entire set, but one of the most legendary Pokémon cards ever printed. Be it through price, desirability, recognizability, or just about any defining characteristic you can think of, this card belongs in a league of its own.

The three most expensive Skyridge card sales of all time are PSA 10 Crystal Charizards, and even then, they're still far from topping the list of all-time sales for the character. Charizard's popularity has never and likely will never die, and neither will the appeal of this incredibly rare card.

$117,000 was paid for the most expensive Crystal Charizard of all time back in May, with the second and third-highest sales closing at $114,000 and $108,000, respectively.