SCN Challenge: Everyone is Buying Into Brock Purdy Football Cards

We are halfway through the regular season in the SCN Challenge, where we take 10 content creators from the SCN Media Network and have them compete in a fantasy league with cards. If you need a refresher on the concept, catch up.

So the standings haven't changed a ton over the last few weeks. Alex Llanso, Clever Cuban Cards, has been dominating for weeks thanks to his Tyler Shough sale and reinvesting it in a great Josh Allen card. The bottom of the table remains largely unchanged as well.

Standings Heading in to Week 10

Week 10 Standings | SCN Challenge | The SCN Challenge

With Alex still on top in a commanding lead, your humble narrator remains in second place this week. The intriguing thing now is how Trent has fallen off completely. The Hobby Handbook team had been dominating the podium, but it was a rough week for Trent as he fell to 7th.

Jason Otero of The BallCard Show and PTN round out the podium as the three at the top start to separate from the pack. We've seen the three at the bottom separate from the pack as well. Moves will likely need to be made by the bottom teams if they want any hope of reaching the podium places.

Week 10 Waiver Wire

Week 10 Waiver Wire | SCN Challenge

We went four weeks without moves and now have back-to-back busy weeks on the waiver wire. Trent and I both made two moves, while Doug Plagens, looking to get back to the top, also made a move.

I finally swapped out the 2020 Optic Joe Burrow Blue Hyper PSA 10 for a 2022 Optic Brock Purdy Purple Shock PSA 10. Unfortunately, with the last three sales $194, $200, and $220, there seems to be a confirmed sale of $75 the day after I purchased it that has tanked the Card Ladder value. Not ideal!

I also swapped out my 2023 Prizm Jahmyr Gibbs Pandora /400 PSA 10 for a 2020 Mosaic Jordan Love Silver Autograph PSA 10. After a huge sale on the Gibbs, it was time to bank a win and move into the hottest QB in the NFL and get in before the market caught up to his rising MVP odds.

Trent followed suit, moving out of a highly volatile Tyler Shough Prizm Autograph and into a Joe Burrow card, and also moved out of an RB, even a stud like Bijan Robinson, and moved into a Brock Purdy as well.

Meanwhile, Doug moved out of his Sam Darnold after a bounce-back sale got him in the green and into a Jordan Love card.

Looking Ahead to Week 10

I went into more detail about why I moved out of Joe Burrow and into Purdy, as well as a deeper dive into Jordan Love on The SCN Challenge Show this week.

A lot of the competitors have consolidated on the five-quarterback strategy, and after banking some wins in non-quarterbacks, even I had to move into a fifth quarterback. I think getting back into Jahmyr Gibbs might be a great move down the stretch for the fantasy football playoffs, but it's a little tougher on the cardboard side of things.

I'll need a big Brock Purdy game and a rebound on the Purple Shock after a (pardon the pun) shocking sale for $75 of a card that is routinely selling in the $200+ range. Most shockingly (again, I am so sorry and pardon the pun), it was listed at $75, and the best offer was accepted.

I know we've had a few competitors admit to market shenanigans to manipulate sales, so am I putting it past someone? No, I am not.