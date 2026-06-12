Many collectors today weren't even born yet when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record back in 1974. That's the thing about collecting baseball cards - collectors always recognize greatness. Legends will always have a place in the card market - it doesn't matter how many years pass by. Aaron's card market has continued to increase steadily thanks to his iconic status.

It's not just about a staggering 755 home runs and 3,771 hits over his 23-year career - it's also about his character and perseverance through tough times to achieve a goal. His collectibles have truly become part of history. Let's take a closer look at some of his most essential cards.

1954 Topps Hank Aaron

1954 Hank Aaron Topps | CardLadder

Hank Aaron's 1954 Topps rookie card is without question one of the most important post-war baseball cards ever released. The card towers over the rest of the set, primarily because Mickey Mantle was not included. It is an iconic part of hobby history and extremely tough to find in a high grade - centering and print issues are a big issue.

Topps has reprinted this card several times throughout the years, including one with an on-card autograph - these should be on the radar for collectors whose budget doesn't allow for the rookie - the card above sold for $600,000 back in 2023.

1955 Topps Hank Aaron

1955 Hank Aaron Topps | CardLadder

Given the fact that Aaron's rookie card has soared in value, collectors on a budget would be wise to give Aaron's second-year card a look. Besides being a more affordable alternative to the 1954 Topps rookie, the 1955 release is a great-looking card. Eagle-eyed collectors might notice that Topps got a little lazy and used the same photo of Aaron on this card as on his rookie card.

The copy above, a PSA 3, recently sold for $682.50.

1955 Bowman Hank Aaron #179

1955 Hank Aaron Bowman | CardLadder

A blast from the past - that's how best to describe the 1955 Bowman set. Older collectors will remember well the wood-paneled television sets on which the first televised games were shown. The 1955 Bowman cards capture the retro vibe perfectly.

This card, also from early in Aaron's career, is even more affordable than the first two shown above - this PSA 6.5 recently went for $1,171.

1974 Topps All Time HR King Hank Aaron

1974 Hank Aaron Topps | CardLadder

This card is great on so many levels. A tribute to the new all-time home run king? Check. What's really cool about it is that Topps had this card printed before Aaron broke Ruth's home run record. They must have known that Hammerin' Hank couldn't be stopped!

This copy in a PSA 10 recently sold for $23,300.