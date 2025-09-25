Great Hank Aaron Cards Under $50
According to Trading Card Database, Hank Aaron has almost 8,000 baseball cards, so it's not surprising that prices vary anywhere from a dollar or less all the way up to the tens of thousands of dollars, at least depending on condition. Collectors on unlimited budgets will no doubt flock to Aaron's beautiful 1954 Topps rookie card, not to mention modern autographed releases and rarities, but what about collectors with a little less in their pockets? Fortunately, they have some great options too. Here are three outstanding Hank Aaron cards—one from each decade of the Hammer's career—currently priced at $50 or less.
1958 Topps Hank Aaron All-Star
Remarkably, $50 is somehow still enough to nab a beautiful, early career Topps card of the Home Run King. Case in point, this fantastic 1958 Topps All-Star card of the Hammer, which highlights three keys to affordability:
- All-Star cards are typically cheaper than base cards
- Raw cards are typically cheaper than graded cards
- Even minor flaws such as soft corners do wonders for lowering a card's price tag
While the second of these factors may scare off some buyers worried about fakes, the good news here is that the seller, battersbox, is one of eBay's most trusted and reputable purveyors of sports cards.
1964 Topps "Tops in NL" Hank Aaron/Willie Mays
This next Aaron card pairs Hammerin' Hank with the great Willie Mays, which for some collectors is a gigantic plus. However, for most collectors, what is sometimes known as a "combo player card" is actually a drawback, the result being that such cards offer yet another way to target bargains.
1976 Topps Hank Aaron
While raw copies of older Aaron cards might be just the ticket for some budget collectors, other collectors will attach more of a premium to condition and prefer the confidence that comes with buying graded. In that case, a great example is Aaron's final playing era Topps card, which can be had in a grade of SGC 5.5 for only $45 plus shipping. And if that price feels to steep, the seller is even considering best offers!
While these three Aaron cards may not check off all the boxes when it comes to a specific collector, they certainly serve to show that there are still some bargains out there, even when it comes to vintage cards of the Home Run King. These days, let's call that a huge win!
Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.