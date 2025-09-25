Great Hank Aaron Cards Under $50

According to Trading Card Database, Hank Aaron has almost 8,000 baseball cards, so it's not surprising that prices vary anywhere from a dollar or less all the way up to the tens of thousands of dollars, at least depending on condition. Collectors on unlimited budgets will no doubt flock to Aaron's beautiful 1954 Topps rookie card, not to mention modern autographed releases and rarities, but what about collectors with a little less in their pockets? Fortunately, they have some great options too. Here are three outstanding Hank Aaron cards—one from each decade of the Hammer's career—currently priced at $50 or less.

1958 Topps Hank Aaron All-Star

1958 Topps Hank Aaron All-Star | eBay.com (click image for source listing)

Remarkably, $50 is somehow still enough to nab a beautiful, early career Topps card of the Home Run King. Case in point, this fantastic 1958 Topps All-Star card of the Hammer, which highlights three keys to affordability:

All-Star cards are typically cheaper than base cards Raw cards are typically cheaper than graded cards Even minor flaws such as soft corners do wonders for lowering a card's price tag

While the second of these factors may scare off some buyers worried about fakes, the good news here is that the seller, battersbox, is one of eBay's most trusted and reputable purveyors of sports cards.

1964 Topps "Tops in NL" Hank Aaron/Willie Mays

1964 Topps "Tops in NL" Hank Aaron/Willie Mays | ebay.com (click image for source listing)

This next Aaron card pairs Hammerin' Hank with the great Willie Mays, which for some collectors is a gigantic plus. However, for most collectors, what is sometimes known as a "combo player card" is actually a drawback, the result being that such cards offer yet another way to target bargains.

1976 Topps Hank Aaron

1976 Topps Hank Aaron | eBay.com (click image for source listing)

While raw copies of older Aaron cards might be just the ticket for some budget collectors, other collectors will attach more of a premium to condition and prefer the confidence that comes with buying graded. In that case, a great example is Aaron's final playing era Topps card, which can be had in a grade of SGC 5.5 for only $45 plus shipping. And if that price feels to steep, the seller is even considering best offers!

President Clinton presents Hank Aaron with a Presidential Citizens Medal in a ceremony at the White House in 2001. | H. Darr Beiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While these three Aaron cards may not check off all the boxes when it comes to a specific collector, they certainly serve to show that there are still some bargains out there, even when it comes to vintage cards of the Home Run King. These days, let's call that a huge win!

Baseball great Hank Aaron before a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals, July 1974. | Carl Davaz/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

