The Hobby Impact of Kawhi Leonard’s Return to the Toronto Raptors

The NBA legal tampering period ahead of free agency got off to a bang. Less than 24 hours after reports started trickling out of a possible trade involving Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors were on the doorstep of completing a trade to send the seven-time All-Star back to the place he last won a championship.

In exchange for Leonard, the Clippers acquired two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, two second-round picks, and Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick. Along with acquiring Leonard, it has been reported that Kawhi will sign a two-year extension to stay north of the border through the 2028-2029 seasons. Charania further reported that Leonard intends to finish his career with the Raptors. The Leonard trade marks the first All-Star player to switch teams this summer. This comes on the heels of the LeBron James announcement that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

What a Leonard Trade Means for Collectors

2018 Panini Flawless Signature Prime Materials Ruby 3/15 Kawhi Leonard Auto | COMC

For collectors, especially Raptors fans, Kawhi Leonard's return to Toronto should mean good things for his hobby market. In most circumstances, when a player goes from a high-profile market to a lower-profile market, their cards often take a hit.

However, this particular trade isn’t like most circumstances because of Leonard's history in Toronto. In that time, though, Kawhi made a significant impact, winning a Finals MVP and bringing a championship to the city for the first time. Another factor helping his market is that rather than representing a single city, the Raptors in many ways represent all of Canada as the only team in the country. Representing the entire country provides a much bigger collector base. Lastly, Kawhi’s reported commitment to the franchise will provide stability for fans and collectors alike, and will benefit his collectibles market.

Broader Hobby Implications of NBA Free Agency

Oct 29, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, fans and collectors have had two big stories drop with the Kawhi Leonard trade back to Toronto. Plus, as previously mentioned, the announcement that LeBron James would be leaving the Lakers.

As always, there appears to be a lot of movement with several unresolved stories heading into the early part of the NBA free agent season. Collectors and fans should continue to monitor the situation as it promises to remain fluid going forward. We'll follow along with the latest around free agency and legal tampering as things change.