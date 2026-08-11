Which NBA draft class was better: 1996 or 2003? It’s one of basketball’s most compelling debates, and today, we’re using basketball card sales data to try to settle it.

Before we settle this debate, here’s how we’ll measure it. To make the comparisons as apples-to-apples as possible, we’ll compare the top four players from each draft class using only their Topps Chrome PSA 10 refractors. We’ll explore each card’s highest sale overall and highest sale in 2026 to see how the market has changed.

Granted, the methodology isn’t perfect. Topps Chrome basketball debuted in 1996, and by 2003, collectors had more refractor options. Still, the cards come from the same brand and share a similar look.

All sales data are sourced from public sales records tracked by Card Ladder.

The 1996 NBA Class

Few NBA Draft classes can match 1996, which featured three MVPs and five Hall of Famers. The top players from this class include Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, and Steve Nash, three of whom have recorded PSA 10 Topps Chrome Refractor rookie card sales over $50,000.

Steve Nash (15th overall pick)

A PSA 10 1996 Topps Chrome Steve Nash Refractor rookie card #182 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 2x MVP, 8x All-Star, 7x All-NBA

2x MVP, 8x All-Star, 7x All-NBA Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $19,200

$19,200 Highest sale in 2026: No PSA 10 sales in 2026, but a PSA 9 sold for $2,176 on June 14

Allen Iverson (1st overall pick)

A PSA 10 1996 Topps Chrome Allen Iverson Refractor rookie card #171 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 1x MVP, 11x All-Star, 4x Scoring Champion, 7x All-NBA

1x MVP, 11x All-Star, 4x Scoring Champion, 7x All-NBA Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $61,000 (March 16, 2021)

$61,000 (March 16, 2021) Highest sale in 2026: $22,200 (March 20)

Ray Allen (5th overall pick)

A PSA 10 1996 Topps Chrome Ray Allen Refractor rookie card #217 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 2x NBA Champion, 10x All-Star, 3rd all-time 3-pointers made

2x NBA Champion, 10x All-Star, 3rd all-time 3-pointers made Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $69,000 (May 20, 2022)

$69,000 (May 20, 2022) Highest sale in 2026: No PSA 10 sales in 2026, but a PSA 9 sold for $1,200 on July 22

Kobe Bryant (13th overall pick)

A PSA 10 1996 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant Refractor rookie card #138 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 5x NBA Champion, 1x MVP, 18x All-Star, 15x All-NBA

5x NBA Champion, 1x MVP, 18x All-Star, 15x All-NBA Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $500,000 (February 2, 2021)

$500,000 (February 2, 2021) Highest sale in 2026: $152,500 (June 28)

The 2003 NBA Draft



Following Michael Jordan’s third and final retirement, the 2003 NBA Draft arrived as one of the most anticipated classes in decades, headlined by LeBron James and featuring Carmelo Anthony, who had just led Syracuse to a title the year before. In addition to LeBron and Melo, the 2003 Draft featured Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, two outstanding players and NBA champions in their own right.

Chris Bosh (4th overall pick)

A PSA 10 2003 Topps Chrome Chris Bosh Refractor rookie card #114 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 2x NBA Champion, 11x All-Star, 1x All-NBA

2x NBA Champion, 11x All-Star, 1x All-NBA Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $4,700 (February 21, 2021)

$4,700 (February 21, 2021) Highest sale in 2026: $200 (July 31)

Carmelo Anthony (3rd overall pick)

A PSA 10 2003 Topps Chrome Carmelo Anthony Refractor rookie card #113 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 10x All-Star, 6x All-NBA, 13th all-time in scoring

10x All-Star, 6x All-NBA, 13th all-time in scoring Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $6,831 (March 21, 2021)

$6,831 (March 21, 2021) Highest sale in 2026: $900 (June 2)

Dwyane Wade (5th overall pick)

A PSA 10 2003 Topps Chrome Dwyane Wade Refractor rookie card #115 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 3x NBA Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 13x All-Star, 8x All-NBA

3x NBA Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 13x All-Star, 8x All-NBA Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $20,400 (March 8, 2021)

$20,400 (March 8, 2021) Highest sale in 2026: $2,100 (August 3)

LeBron James (1st overall pick)

A PSA 10 2003 Topps Chrome LeBron James Refractor rookie card #111 | Card Ladder

Accolades: 4x NBA Champion, 4x MVP, 4x Finals MVP, 22x All-Star, 21x All-NBA, NBA’s all-time scoring leader

4x NBA Champion, 4x MVP, 4x Finals MVP, 22x All-Star, 21x All-NBA, NBA’s all-time scoring leader Highest PSA 10 Refractor rookie sale: $266,400 (March 8, 2021)

$266,400 (March 8, 2021) Highest sale in 2026: $90,000 (July 24)

And the winner is…

When you compare career production and NBA accolades, the two classes look remarkably similar, at least among the Fab Four of each class.

But when it comes to PSA 10 Topps Chrome Refractor rookie sales, the ’96 class crushes the ’03 class. The 2026 data tells the same story: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and the class of 1996 stand out as the more desirable group to own.

The basketball debate may never end, but the hobby’s sales data gives us a compelling new way to look at it.