The Impossible Baseball Card Quiz - Vintage Edition

Let's face it. There are collectors who know a lot about vintage baseball cards, and then there are collectors who know a Flick of a lot! Not sure which one you are, or just looking to stump your friends? Here's a ten-question quiz bordering on the impossible. For full points, answer them all without hints. For half points, go ahead and help yourself to the hints before answering.

Questions

Assorted 1938 Goudey baseball cards | Author's personal collection

Which four players appeared in both the T206 and 1933 Goudey baseball card sets? Who is card #1 in the 1951 Bowman baseball card set? What is the earliest Hank Aaron baseball card that mentions Babe Ruth? Who was the American League All-Star second baseman in the 1979 Topps set? Which player appears with Rod Carew on his 1967 Topps rookie card? Which two players appear on the 1980 Topps RBI Leaders card? Which player has the rarest card in the 1933 U.S. Caramel set (often mis-catalogued as 1932)? Which player has an All-Star card, a Record Breaker card, and a Traded card in the 1976 Topps set? Which four players appear on the 1957 Topps "Dodgers Sluggers" card? After a lengthy run of "Bob" Clemente cards, what year did Topps resume using the name Roberto?

Hints

Assorted 1970s Topps All-Star baseball cards | Author's personal collection

Only one was still active in 1933. The other three are Hall of Famers. He shares a last name with a U.S. president. The Babe Ruth mention comes in the card's cartoon. He was also the first Milwaukee Brewer to appear on an All-Star card. His brother is in the Hall of Fame Both have first names that start with D. His last name anagrams to Old Mr. Snit. His son was a two-time NL home run champ. Their uniform numbers at the time were 6, 14, 39, and 4. The set has no Hall of Fame rookie cards.

Answers

1959 Topps baseball cards and wax wrapper | TCDB.com

Collect two points for each correct answer, or one point if the hint was used.

Jack Quinn, Eddie Collins, Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker (two points per player) Whitey Ford 1955 Topps Don Money Hank Allen Dave Winfield and Don Baylor (two points per player) Freddie Lindstrom Bobby Bonds Carl Furillo, Gil Hodges, Roy Campanella, and Duke Snider (two points per player) 1970

Scoring

1971 Topps Thurman Munson | Jason A. Schwartz

The maximum possible score on the quiz is 34 points, but don't feel bad if you didn't hit that number. Good chance literally nobody will. Really, anything in the double digits should be considered a win. Here's the breakdown.