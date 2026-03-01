The bad news for collectors looking for rookie cards of legends like Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, and Ted Williams is that the best time to buy was yesterday. When it comes to the most coveted cards of Baseball's pantheon, prices have reached a point where most collectors can only window shop. A grail card that might have cost $1000 pre-pandemic may sell for three or four times that today, and that's if you're lucky!

Tracked sales of 1954 Topps Hank Aaron PSA 2 since January 2020 | CardLadder.com

Still, there are still some incredible bargains out there for collectors willing to look beyond the Hobby's most iconic cards. Here are just five from Baseball's Golden Age that seem ridiculously undervalued, all things considered.

1952 Topps Bob Feller

1952 Topps Bob Feller | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Baseball has seen more than its share of all-time greats, but how many names in the sport are of truly mythological status? Now combine the legendary ace with the most iconic set in baseball card history, and you might expect an utterly unaffordable card. In truth, according to CardLadder, even a PSA 4 tops out around $250. Settle for a PSA 2 and the patient buyer may land one for just north of $100.

1953 Topps Eddie Mathews

1953 Topps Eddie Mathews | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

While the Mathews card from the year before is a grail card, particularly for those assembling collections of Hall of Fame rookie cards, the 1953 Topps Eddie Mathews is not only far better looking but also dirt cheap. Even in PSA 4, good chance the patient collector can land the card for only around $200. As for PSA 2, $50 cash and a "pretty please" might just be enough on the last day of a card show. And to state the obvious, this is the second-year card of a Hall of Famer so old his team is the Boston Braves!

1949 Leaf Johnny Mize

1949 Leaf Johnny Mize | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Few sets have seen steeper price increases of late than 1949 Leaf (often catalogued as 1948 or 1948-49), and this is particularly true where cards of Hall of Famers are concerned. Still, check the CardLadder (or eBay past sales if you prefer), and a PSA 4 card of Johnny Mize can be had for right around $200. And check the numbers on Mize if you forgot how good he was. In today's game, only Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Mike Trout have higher slugging averages, and only Trout, Judge, and Juan Soto top his on-base percentage.

1951 Bowman Duke Snider

1951 Bowman Duke Snider | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

While song-mates Willie and Mickey from this set might require collectors to sell their car or forgo college for their kids, the Duke, who also happens to have the nicest looking card of the bunch, remains highly affordable. In PSA 4, the card comes in around $160, and collectors willing to bite on a PSA 2 can add the Compton High School legend for just $70 or so.

1952 Bowman Larry Doby

1952 Bowman Larry Doby | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Let's face it. ANY playing era card of Baseball's ultimate Barrier Breaker, Jackie Robinson, goes for a mint these days. But what about the man who broke the American League's Color Barrier? Even in a PSA 4, his tremendous 1952 Bowman card typically sells for under $100. Knock that down to a "2" and you can cut the price in half.