The Patriots have a new Coach, how will that Affect Drake Maye’s Cards?
The Patriots have been in the news a lot lately. Outside of Drake Maye's solid rookie year not much went right. As a massive Pats I wasn’t expecting a lot of wins but was hoping for some improvements. Instead the team seemed headed in the wrong direction despite having the same record as last year. The owner of the Patriots, Robert Kraft acted quickly both in firing Jerrod Mayo and in replacing him with Mike Vrabel the former Titans coach and Patriots hall of famer. The question now for Pats fans and collectors is how will this this effect Drake Maye development as a player and his market
Maye’s current values for higher end rookies are strong per recent sales from 130point. Maye’s Mosaic rookie gold cards out of ten have been selling for $1000-$2000. Maye Kaboom's have also been selling for over $2000.I suspect the reason for the strong values are most likely owing to the solid numbers he put up despite the lack of talent around him. He did make the occasional rookie mistake but showed poise and big play ability after claiming the starting job.
So what does the hiring of a new coach mean for Drake Maye and his market? The other finalist for the Pats coaching job was Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, a hot head coaching candidate who was able to resurrect Jarred Goff’s career. Had an offensive minded coach (especially one known for getting the most out of QB’s like Johnson) got the head coaching job I would have expected a nice bump in Maye card sales. With a defensive minded coach in Vrabel getting the hire things are a bit murkier and will largely depend on Vrabel’s offensive coordinator choice. Although uncertainty isn’t great it might create a buying window for Maye collectors before a possible bump in value. Either way as a fan I certainly hope that whomever gets the OC job in New England will help Maye reach his substantial potential.