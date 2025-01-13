Mike Vrabel Shares Plan to Develop Patriots Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have officially welcomed new head coach Mike Vrabel to the franchise with his first press conference.
Landing Vrabel was a huge step in the right direction for the proud franchise. After a brutal 2024 season that ended with very little hope for the future, the hire of Vrabel has brought the excitement back to the fan base.
Right off the bat, Vrabel made it clear that he's looking to help Drake Maye take the next step.
Vrabel opened up about his plans to develop Maye moving forward. He had a perfect answer and his plan should help and support the young quarterback.
“Put great people around him. … Drake is gonna be his own person, but I’m gonna give him some things that I feel like are necessary to help us win football games," Vrabel said. "We have to be a very efficient passing football team."
Putting great people around Maye is a huge priority for the Patriots. With that being said, Vrabel will need to figure out who he wants to bring in as his offensive coordinator, which will be a major part of developing his signal caller.
Over the last week, a lot of rumors have come out that Josh McDaniels could find himself back in New England. McDaniels worked wonders with Tom Brady and could do the same for Maye.
If McDaniels was brought in, the Patriots' offense would be back to looking exciting and dynamic after looking extremely stale under Jerod Mayo and his coaching staff.
Regardless of who Vrabel brings in for the position, he's someone who can be trusted to make the right decision. He got the absolute most out of Ryan Tannehill during his time with the Tennessee Titans. Maye is a much more talented quarterback than Tannehill ever was.
Having both Vrabel and Maye leading the franchise into the future is a good feeling. New England is in a good place heading into the offseason.
With a strong offseason, the Patriots could very well jump back into playoff competition. They have a lot of work to do, but Vrabel is the right guy to lead them forward.
