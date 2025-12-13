Bills vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The New England Patriots have a chance to clinch the AFC East this weekend when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 action. The Patriots upset the Bills in Buffalo back in Week 5. Can they complete the series sweep to secure the division title?
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props.
Bills vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets
- Josh Allen OVER 228.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- TreVeyon Henderson Longest Rush OVER 14.5 Yards (-114)
- Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown (+230)
Josh Allen OVER 228.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Josh Allen threw for 253 yards in the Bills' first meeting of the season, and he has thrown for 250+ yards in five of his last six games. He's hitting his stride and starting to play some of his best football of the season. The Patriots' secondary has struggled at times, and they have allowed 6.4 yards per play so far this season. I'm going to take advantage of Allen's passing yards total being relatively low in this game.
TreVeyon Henderson Longest Rush OVER 14.5 Yards (-114)
TreVeyon Henderson has been an explosive running back this season. He has had carries of 25+ yards in three of his last six games, and now he gets to take on a Bills run defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. They rank 31st in opponent rush EPA and 29th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.1 yards per rush. Let's bet on him to have at least one explosive run of 15+ yards in this one.
Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown (+230)
Rhamondre Stevenson's touchdown odds are priced as if he's the clear No. 2 running back in New England, but he played 58.5% of snaps last week and had more carries than Henderson. In my opinion, he has just as good a chance of scoring as Henderson does, so let's bet on the running back with much longer odds.
