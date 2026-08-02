Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in a record-breaking $168 million domestically on its opening day. But this is just the latest in the cultural web that Spider-Man has been spinning for the past 64 years, and we are the flies that are happily caught up in this superhero's sticky netting. We celebrate our captivation with our captor and look at 10 of the top trading cards that have featured this legend, whose first comic book cover was in 1962, as shown above.

The following includes cards from Fleer, Upper Deck, SkyBox, Magic: The Gathering, and Topps Chrome, which further goes to show the broad appeal and lasting impact of Peter Parker and his alter ego.

Of note, despite other non-Spidey cards from Spider-Man-branded sets also bringing home some serious bacon, like The Soul Stone from Marvel's Spider-Man Magic: The Gathering set, we are focusing on cards that feature the legend himself. To view a broad range of cards, we have selected cards across different sets and reduced duplication for our list.

10) 2025 Magic: The Gathering Marvel's Spider-Man Borderless Foil BGS Black Label 10 Spectacular Spider-Man

We begin our list with a Magic: The Gathering card with an illustration by Roberta Ingranata that shows off the 'Future Foundation Suit' and a beautifully curated palette of grayish blue, white, and purple.

2025 Magic: The Gathering Marvel's Spider-Man Borderless Foil BGS Black Label 10 Spectacular Spider-Man. Sold on June 23, 2026 for $2,000 through eBay platform. | Card Ladder

This card, as shown above, is a BGS Black Label 10, with a population of 3, according to Card Ladder, and sold for $2,000 on June 23, 2026.

9) 2025 Magic: The Gathering Marvel's Spider-Man Borderless Foil BGS Black Label 10 Spectacular Spider-Man

This card, below, is another one from the amazing artist Roberta Ingranata and shows off The Bombastic Bag-Man Suit.

2025 Magic: The Gathering Marvel's Spider-Man Borderless Foil BGS Black Label 10 Spectacular Spider-Man. Sold on July 22, 2026 for $2,999 on eBay. | Card Ladder

This MTG card, as seen above, is a BGS Black Label 10, with a population of 5 according Card Ladder, and sold for $2,999 on July 22, 2026.

8) 2024 Marvel Sapphire Sapphire Selections Padparadscha Sapphire 1-of-1 PSA 10 Spider-Man

This 1-of-1 card features the orange-pink glimmer of the Padparadshca gem behind our hero and is graded a PSA 10.

2024 Topps Chrome Marvel Sapphire Padparadscha Sapphire 1-of-1 Spider-Man. Sold for $36,600 on March 1, 2025 through Goldin auction per Card Ladder information. | Card Ladder

This card, a pop 1, from Topps Chrome's Marvel card offerings was sold for $36,600 on March 1, 2025 through Goldin.

7) 1994 Fleer Marvel Masterpieces Holofoil Spider-Man.

1994 Fleer Marvel Masterpieces Holofoil Spider-Man. Sold for $37,500 on August 15, 2025 through Heritage Auctions. | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder. HA.com

This one, illustrated by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt, shows the hero swinging across the city buildings with his webs. This 1994 Fleer Marvel Masterpieces sold for $37,500.

6) 2015 Upper Deck Employee Exclusive Stan Lee Auto BSA 8.5 Spider-Man

2015 Upper Deck Employee Exclusive Stan Lee Auto BSA 8.5. Sold for $40,000 on April 15, 2022 through eBay according to Card Ladder. | Card Ladder

This card, shown above, is employee-exclusive and was sold for $40,000 on April 15, 2022, according to Card Ladder information.

5) 2024 Upper Deck Marvel Masterpieces '92 Platinum Gold Treasures 1-of-1 PSA 10 Spider-Man

2024 Upper Deck Marvel Masterpieces '92 Platinum Gold Treasures 1-of-1 PSA 10 Spider-Man. Sold on August 2, 2025 through Goldin for $43,920 according to Card Ladder. | Card Ladder

This one, a Marvel Masterpieces '92 Platinum card, was sold through Goldin for $43,920 on August 2, 2025, per Card Ladder.

4) 2015 Fleer Retro Marvel Metal Blaster Precious Metal Gems Blue /50 PSA 9 Spider-Man

Set against a shimmering light-blue background, Spider-Man is seen in profile view swinging on his web lines toward his next adventure.

2015 Fleer Retro Marvel Metal Blaster Precious Metal Gems Blue /50 PSA 9 Spider-Man. Sold on September 29, 2022 for $50,000 through private sale according to Card Ladder. | Card Ladder

This bright Precious Metal Gems (PMG) in Blue is from Fleer's 2015 set and is graded a PSA 9; it sold for $50,000 through private sale, according to Card Ladder.

3) 2022 SkyBox Marvel Metal Universe Light Purple 1-of-1 Spider-Man.

This one at number 3, we have a SkyBox branded card, with a light-purple metallic treatment.

2022 SkyBox Marvel Metal Universe Light Purple 1-of-1 Spider-Man. Sold on October 14, 2022 for $80,000 through private sale according to Card Ladder. | Card Ladder

A raw, ungraded version of this card (shown above) was sold for $80,000 through private sale per Card Ladder information.

2) 2017 Fleer Ultra Marvel Precious Metal Gems Green BGS 9 Spider-Man

The #2 card on our list is another PMG, with our web-slinging friend featured in an acrobatic pose.

2017 Fleer Ultra Precious Metal Gems Green BGS 9 Spider-Man. Population 1, sold on December 28, 2022 for $99,600 on Goldin Auctions. | Card Ladder

This card, with a population of 1, was sold on December 28, 2022, for $99,600 through Goldin.

1) 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems Green BGS 9 Spider-Man

2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems Green Spider-Man BGS 9. Sold on May 1st, 2022 for $168,000 through Goldin Auctions according to Card Ladder. | Card Ladder

This 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems card is atop the Spider-Man sales list. As shown above, it is the king of the Spidey kingdom (for now), with a population of 4; it sold for $168,000 on May 1st, 2022.