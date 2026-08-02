The Top 10 Spider-Man Card Sales of All Time
Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in a record-breaking $168 million domestically on its opening day. But this is just the latest in the cultural web that Spider-Man has been spinning for the past 64 years, and we are the flies that are happily caught up in this superhero's sticky netting. We celebrate our captivation with our captor and look at 10 of the top trading cards that have featured this legend, whose first comic book cover was in 1962, as shown above.
The following includes cards from Fleer, Upper Deck, SkyBox, Magic: The Gathering, and Topps Chrome, which further goes to show the broad appeal and lasting impact of Peter Parker and his alter ego.
Of note, despite other non-Spidey cards from Spider-Man-branded sets also bringing home some serious bacon, like The Soul Stone from Marvel's Spider-Man Magic: The Gathering set, we are focusing on cards that feature the legend himself. To view a broad range of cards, we have selected cards across different sets and reduced duplication for our list.
10) 2025 Magic: The Gathering Marvel's Spider-Man Borderless Foil BGS Black Label 10 Spectacular Spider-Man
We begin our list with a Magic: The Gathering card with an illustration by Roberta Ingranata that shows off the 'Future Foundation Suit' and a beautifully curated palette of grayish blue, white, and purple.
This card, as shown above, is a BGS Black Label 10, with a population of 3, according to Card Ladder, and sold for $2,000 on June 23, 2026.
9) 2025 Magic: The Gathering Marvel's Spider-Man Borderless Foil BGS Black Label 10 Spectacular Spider-Man
This card, below, is another one from the amazing artist Roberta Ingranata and shows off The Bombastic Bag-Man Suit.
This MTG card, as seen above, is a BGS Black Label 10, with a population of 5 according Card Ladder, and sold for $2,999 on July 22, 2026.
8) 2024 Marvel Sapphire Sapphire Selections Padparadscha Sapphire 1-of-1 PSA 10 Spider-Man
This 1-of-1 card features the orange-pink glimmer of the Padparadshca gem behind our hero and is graded a PSA 10.
This card, a pop 1, from Topps Chrome's Marvel card offerings was sold for $36,600 on March 1, 2025 through Goldin.
7) 1994 Fleer Marvel Masterpieces Holofoil Spider-Man.
This one, illustrated by Greg & Tim Hildebrandt, shows the hero swinging across the city buildings with his webs. This 1994 Fleer Marvel Masterpieces sold for $37,500.
6) 2015 Upper Deck Employee Exclusive Stan Lee Auto BSA 8.5 Spider-Man
This card, shown above, is employee-exclusive and was sold for $40,000 on April 15, 2022, according to Card Ladder information.
5) 2024 Upper Deck Marvel Masterpieces '92 Platinum Gold Treasures 1-of-1 PSA 10 Spider-Man
This one, a Marvel Masterpieces '92 Platinum card, was sold through Goldin for $43,920 on August 2, 2025, per Card Ladder.
4) 2015 Fleer Retro Marvel Metal Blaster Precious Metal Gems Blue /50 PSA 9 Spider-Man
Set against a shimmering light-blue background, Spider-Man is seen in profile view swinging on his web lines toward his next adventure.
This bright Precious Metal Gems (PMG) in Blue is from Fleer's 2015 set and is graded a PSA 9; it sold for $50,000 through private sale, according to Card Ladder.
3) 2022 SkyBox Marvel Metal Universe Light Purple 1-of-1 Spider-Man.
This one at number 3, we have a SkyBox branded card, with a light-purple metallic treatment.
A raw, ungraded version of this card (shown above) was sold for $80,000 through private sale per Card Ladder information.
2) 2017 Fleer Ultra Marvel Precious Metal Gems Green BGS 9 Spider-Man
The #2 card on our list is another PMG, with our web-slinging friend featured in an acrobatic pose.
This card, with a population of 1, was sold on December 28, 2022, for $99,600 through Goldin.
1) 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems Green BGS 9 Spider-Man
This 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems card is atop the Spider-Man sales list. As shown above, it is the king of the Spidey kingdom (for now), with a population of 4; it sold for $168,000 on May 1st, 2022.
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D. Allen Thompson is a contributing collectibles writer with eclectic tastes. He provides enthusiastic commentary on the ever-evolving world of trading cards against the backdrop of the broader historical, economic, and societal contexts in which they exist. He is on a journey to find fascinating stories and meet interesting people while using trading cards as the guideposts to lead the way to the American Dream.