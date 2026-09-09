Bowman Draft is the flagship product for getting a player's first professional baseball card. Bowman Draft Sapphire is a level-up where cards can fetch big dollar amounts. Sapphire is a chrome card with a crystal-like finish. Sapphire boxes are a hobby-exclusive product, meaning they only come in a hobby box; no blasters or mega boxes.

Like Cosmic Chrome or Cactus Jack, Bowman Draft Sapphire is a hobby-exclusive product. Each box contains eight packs with four cards per pack. On average, each box includes one autograph and three numbered cards, with a full checklist of 200 players and Sapphire Selection inserts. Let's take a look at the top sales for any Bowman Draft Sapphire cards.

2023 Paul Skenes Red Sapphire Autograph /5 PSA 10

PSA

Paul Skenes was drafted in 2023 and won Rookie of the Year in 2024. The first Bowman Sapphire, numbered to five and graded a PSA 10, sold for $53,680 on Nov 1, 2025. Skenes is having a shaky third season after unanimously winning the National League Cy Young Award in 2025. His ERA from last season is up to almost four, and his hits per nine are up, but his strikeouts for the season are on pace for his last season's total.

2023 Sapphire Selections Superfractor Paul Skenes

Cardladder

The second-highest sale was also a Paul Skenes card that sold for $38,000 on Mar 31, 2026. The Sapphire Selections insert Superfractor odds of pulling are 1-in-8,044 packs.

2024 Cam Smith Padparadscha Autograph PSA 10/10

PSA

A Padparadscha is a rare sapphire with a pinkish hue and is extremely valuable, so it makes sense that it is the one-of-one card in Sapphire products. The 2024 Cam Smith autograph, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $37,332 on Mar 29, 2025. Smith was traded to the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker before making an MLB start. When he got to Houston, they brought him up to the Majors. He had a strong rookie campaign but slumped a little in his sophomore season. At 23, he will have some ups and downs but shows potential to be a star.

2023 Paul Skenes Red Sapphire Autograph /5 PSA 9

PSA

Condition is everything in the hobby. The same card in a PSA 10 grade sold for $21,000 more than a PSA 9 grade, which sold for $32,400 on Dec 19, 2025.

2023 Wyatt Langford Padpardscha Autograph SGC 10

Cardladder

Wyatt Langford is in his third season with the Texas Rangers. While he isn't putting up superstar numbers, he's still an asset to the team. His Padparadscha, autographed and graded an SGC 10, sold for $32,000 on Jun 15, 2025.

2024 Konnor Griffin Red Sapphire Autograph /5 PSA 9

PSA

The Pirates have plenty to be excited about in Skenes and Konnor Griffin. The 20-year-old shortstop is coming off an injury in his rookie season, so Rookie of the Year is off the table. His Red Sapphire, autographed and graded a PSA 9, sold for $25,000 on Apr 17, 2026.