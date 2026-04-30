Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Paul Skenes, Tigers-Braves, Royals-A’s)

A pair of doubleheaders highlight Thursday’s truncated MLB slate, as 10 of the 11 games will start before 6 p.m. EST.

The only true night game on Thursday is between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins, who open a four-game set that will continue into the weekend.

Today’s doubleheaders feature the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the San Francisco Giants.

Wednesday’s action brought a 1-1-1 day , as the Tampa Bay Rays failed to pull off an upset, the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres pushed on their total of 9 and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins came through with a low-scoring first five innings.

I’m looking to bounce back during this shortened slate on Thursday, and I’m targeting a player prop for Paul Skenes to highlight today’s MLB Best Bets.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves Moneyline (-131) vs. Detroit Tigers

Paul Skenes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-155)

A’s Moneyline (-126) vs. Kansas City Royals

Atlanta Braves Moneyline (-131) vs. Detroit Tigers

An interesting pitching matchup kicks off Thursday’s MLB action, as Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

Valdez (3.41 ERA this season) has led the Tigers to a 4-2 record in his six starts, but he’s facing a tough matchup against an Atlanta team that has dominated on offense in 2026. The Braves are second in MLB in OPS and first in runs scored, and they’ve hammered left-handed pitching, ranking fourth in batting average and fifth in OPS against southpaws.

That’s concerning for Valdez, who has some shaky advanced numbers in his first season in Detroit. The two-time All-Star has a 3.92 expected ERA and is in the 49th percentile in expected batting average against. He also ranks in just the 13th percentile in whiff percentage.

If Valdez can’t generate a lot of swings and misses against this Atlanta team, it could be a long day for him.

Meanwhile, the Braves have Bryce Elder on the mound, who has led them to a 4-2 record in six starts while posting a 1.95 ERA. Elder’s expected ERA ranks in the 83rd percentile, and he’s in the 90th percentile in barrel percentage in 2026.

Atlanta is 22-9 this season (12-5 at home) and has a plus-69 run differential to lead Major League Baseball. I think it completes the sweep against a Detroit team that has been awful on the road (5-14) to open the 2026 season.

Paul Skenes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-155)

Paul Skenes had a rough start to the season against the New York Mets on Opening Day, but he has since rebounded to be one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Skenes has a 2.48 ERA and a 2.88 FIP this season, and his advanced numbers are absolutely nuts for a player that didn’t make it out of the first inning in his season debut. Skenes ranks in the 96th percentile in expected ERA (1.93) and expected batting average against (.164).

He’s in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity against and the 91st percentile in hard-hit percentage. So, batters aren’t making great contact against the Pittsburgh Pirates ace.

I’m buying him to allow four or fewer hits in Thursday’s outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are just 20th in MLB in batting average this season. Skenes has allowed four or fewer hits in each of his starts, and he hasn’t allowed more than three hits in an outing in the month of April.

Overall, the Pirates star has a 0.72 WHIP, allowing just 14 hits in 29.0 innings of work in 2026.

A’s Moneyline (-126) vs. Kansas City Royals

The A’s are in first place in the AL West and are looking to take the rubber match of their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals have struggled on the road this season, going just 3-11 straight up, and they’re in last place in the AL Central with a minus-19 run differential.

I think this game features a pretty lopsided pitching matchup with Jeffrey Springs (3.79 ERA) on the mound against Kansas City’s Noah Cameron (5.13 ERA). While Cameron has allowed three or fewer runs in three of his five outings in 2026, his advanced numbers are extremely shaky this season:

6.98 expected ERA (sixth percentile)

.315 expected BAA (fifth percentile)

14.1% barrel percentage (11th percentile)

47.1% hard-hit percentage (17th percentile)

Meanwhile, Springs ranks in the 81st percentile in expected ERA (2.92) and the 90th percentile in expected batting average against (.190). He’s only allowed 25 hits in 35.2 innings of work this season.

The A’s also have an advantage when it comes to their bullpen, even though they have a 4.11 bullpen ERA. The Royals are 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.38) posting a WHIP of 1.58 in the process.

I’ll trust the A’s to win at home and remain in first in the AL West.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .