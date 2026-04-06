Paul Skenes Top 5 Cards Through Early 2026

There’s no doubt that Paul Skenes has rapidly ascended to MLB stardom, while taking the hobby by storm. His 2024 debut saw the flamethrowing right-hander immediately showcase his elite-level velocity and command, posting a 2.17 ERA over 133 innings and establishing himself as a frontline starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He followed his rookie debut with a historic 2025 campaign, going 10-10 with a league-best 1.97 ERA and throwing 216 strikeouts across 187.2 innings, earning the NL Cy Young Award. Across 2024–2025, Skenes compiled a 21-13 record with a 1.96 ERA and 386 strikeouts in just 55 appearances.

His rare combination of power, poise, and consistency has positioned him not only as the ace of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but as one of the hobby’s key players to collect. With that said, here’s a closer look at his top sales through the first quarter of 2026.

#1 - 2024 Topps Dynasty Autograph Patch (1/1) - $117,120 (via Goldin)

2024 Topps Dynasty - Patch Autograph Gold (1/1) - Paul Skenes | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Paul%20Skenes&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-01-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-31&saleId=goldin-202512-3115-3902-a0f33441-b545-48fb-b9ca-f000de06c4a0

This card is considered to be one of the most sought-after Dynasty 1/1 patch autos to ever hit the open market. It’s a card that showcases the dynamic nature of modern collecting by coupling an on-card signature with a game-used patch that defines true scarcity. With that said, many of these cards are widely viewed as centerpiece assets of both team-driven and/or individual player-based collections.

#2 - 2025 Topps Chrome ROY Gold MLB Logoman Patch (2/4) - $60,000 (via Fanatics)

2025 Topps Chrome ROY Gold Logoman Patch (2/4) - Paul Skenes | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Paul%20Skenes&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-01-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-31&saleId=fanatics-premier-19105

As baseball card collectors, we all know that Logoman patches such as this card represent one of the hobby’s most coveted pieces of memorabilia and by coupling that memorabilia with the ROY pedigree of Paul Skenes, it only amplifies the demand for such a card.

#3 - 2024 Topps Definitive Rookie Patch Autograph RED (1/1) PSA 10 - $38,400 (via Fanatics)

2024 Topps Definitive - Rookie Patch Autograph - Red (1/1) - Paul Skenes | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Paul%20Skenes&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-01-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-31&saleId=fanatics-weekly-5783765

What happens when you combine generational talent, rookie-year significance and a PSA 10 grade? The result is one of the strongest demands for a card the market has ever seen. Modern-day collectors prioritize condition-sensitive, one-of-one rookie patch autos (RPA's) and center their collections around such cornerstones, especially when the card itself maintains a PSA 10 grade and is couple with the generational talent of Paul Skenes.

#4 - 2024 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Autograph SILVER (/5) BGS 9.5 - $36,000 (via Fanatics)

2024 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Autograph SILVER (/5) BGS 9.5 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Paul%20Skenes&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-01-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-31&saleId=fanatics-premier-19185

There’s no doubt that Topps Dynasty RPAs are among the hobby's most in-demand cards due to Dynasty's extreme scarcity and brand prestige. A serial numbered card that carries a /5 print run with a solid BGS 9.5 grade not only offers both rarity and condition appeal, it also commands top dollar as validated by the above sale.

#5 - 2025 Topps Dual Gold MLB Logoman Patches Paul Skenes/Luis Gil MLB Logoman Patch Card (#/4) - $31,720 (via Goldin)

2025 Topps Dual Gold MLB Logoman Patches Paul Skenes/Luis Gil MLB Logoman Patch Card (#/4) Unused Redemption Card | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Paul%20Skenes&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-01-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-31&saleId=goldin-202602-0917-1102-931ebec9-4928-446a-94c6-5b11ca372af7

When it comes to Logoman cards, there are your traditional Logoman cards which are some of the scarcest in existence, then there are your Dual Logoman cards which are even more rare. In this case, the Dual Logoman ROY redemption, of both NL ROY Paul Skenes and AL ROY Luis Gil commands top dollar for that reason.

As the hobby continues to embrace Paul Skenes cards, due in large part to his dominant arsenal, ace-level performances, and generational talent, there’s no doubt that premium releases and ultra-scarce high-end cards will continue to drive interest from the upper echelons of the hobby community.