Upper Deck is stepping into the music space for the first time, and it’s doing so with a band whose culture has always been built on collecting and community.

Available now, the company’s new licensing agreement with Warner Bros. launches with Grateful Dead—60 Years So Far… A Visual Trip, a retail trading card set that turns decades of iconic imagery into cardboard.

The 'Grateful Dead - 60 Years So Far…A Visual Trip' trading card set is now available via Upper Deck. | Upper Deck

For a brand long associated with premium sports and entertainment products, the move represents more than a single release. It marks Upper Deck’s first true entry into music trading cards and it arrives with a property whose fan base has spent generations preserving posters, ticket stubs, recordings and artwork tied to the live experience.

A Visual Legacy Built for Cards

The Grateful Dead’s identity has always extended beyond the stage. From psychedelic tour posters to the instantly recognizable Dancing Bears and Uncle Sam skeleton, the band created a visual language that translates naturally into trading cards.

The Dancing Yellow Parallel in the new Grateful Dead set by Upper Deck. | Upper Deck

Each box delivers a complete 50-card base set built around that imagery, plus five additional cards that can include serial-numbered parallels, themed inserts or an autograph. The key chase is Transmissions from Dave’s Desk, a 50-card insert honoring archivist and producer David Lemieux through artwork, set lists and show facts from the first 50 Dave’s Picks releases. Lemieux autographs, numbered to five, sit at the top of the rarity ladder.

Die-hard Deadheads will dig the 'Transmissions From Dave's Desk' subset, honoring archivist/producer David Lemieux. | Upper Deck

From a break perspective, the product balances completion and chase. Set builders get an instant display piece, while Dancing Bear parallels, 1/1 High Potency Purple variants and low-numbered autographs provide the long odds modern collectors expect.

The new Grateful Dead set from Upper Deck includes rare 1/1 High Potency Purple Parallel chases. | Uper Deck

A Growing Lane for Music Cards

The concept arrives at a moment when music trading cards are beginning to take on the structure of sports products. Panini’s recent Rolling Stones release showed how a band’s eras, albums and tours can function like seasons and subsets, allowing collectors to “PC” specific moments in a career rather than just individual members.

With parallels, inserts and chase cards tied to classic records and live performances, the set effectively turned a discography into a checklist—a model that translates naturally to other global musical acts.

The Original Collecting Community

The Grateful Dead played more than 2,300 concerts and built their reputation on live performance rather than radio hits, turning each show into a unique, tradable event. Their open-taping culture and the rise of the Deadhead scene created a self-sustaining marketplace of bootlegs, posters, shirts and ticket stubs decades before the modern hobby boom.

Iconic artwork from show's throughout the Grateful Dead's epic career are featured in the new Upper Deck set. | Upper Deck

Bob Weir, the band’s rhythm guitarist and one of its central creative voices, remained a bridge between eras through projects like RatDog and Dead & Company. His recent passing closes the last direct link to the classic lineup and is likely to intensify interest in both vintage memorabilia and newly licensed collectibles tied to the band’s history.

More Than a One-Off Release

Upper Deck has already indicated that additional Grateful Dead products, including new card technologies, original art and gallery-style prints, are in development, signaling a long-term commitment rather than a commemorative drop.

Vivid colors and historical artwork will appeal to true Grateful Dead fans, making it an instant addition to any collection. | Upper Deck

At a time when the hobby continues to expand beyond traditional sports, the move into music with a property that is visually rich and culturally entrenched opens a new lane.

The Grateful Dead turned concerts into communities and merchandise into memory. Now that history has its first Upper Deck trading card release — and it may be the beginning of an entirely new category for collectors.