Vintage 1986 G.I. Joe Cards Are Driving Renewed Interest For Collectors

Long before G.I. Joe became one of the defining toy lines of the 1980s, it was already a part of American pop culture.

Hasbro introduced the original 12-inch G.I. Joe action figure in 1964. But for another generation of kids, the franchise came roaring back in 1982 with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero and a new line of 3.75-inch action figures.

The toys quickly became one of the most memorable lines of the decade, while the Marvel comic books and animated TV series helped turn characters including Duke, Snake-Eyes, Scarlett, Storm Shadow and Cobra Commander into pop culture icons.

For many collectors, that nostalgia goes hand-in-hand with another Hasbro phenomenon of the era: Transformers. The two franchises were so intertwined that Marvel even brought them together for a four-issue G.I. Joe and the Transformers comic book series in 1987.

Like G.I. Joe, vintage Transformers cards have also started attracting renewed collector interest , particularly in high grades.

More than 40 years later, collectors are still chasing that nostalgia.

G.I. Joe Collectibles Can Bring Serious Prices

AFA 85 G I JOE 1984 Duke 32-back Hasbro Series 3 | https://ebay.io/m/x02vOP

Vintage action figures and comic books provide plenty of evidence that collectors are willing to spend for high-grade G.I. Joe collectibles. While loose, well-loved action figures and comic books can still be found at reasonable prices on the secondary market, as with any collectible, condition is everything.

An AFA 85 1984 Duke Series 3 action figure sold for $2,999.99 on eBay on Aug. 31.



A CGC 9.8 copy of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21, featuring the first appearance of Storm Shadow, sold for $1,700 on eBay on Aug. 25.

G.I. Joe, A Real American Hero #21 CGC 9.8 1st appearance of Storm Shadow 1984 | https://ebay.io/m/CXpQN6

But there is another collectible from the same era that remains relatively approachable: the 1986 G.I. Joe Action Cards.

Featuring many of the same characters, vehicles and imagery collectors remember from the toys and animated series, the cards provide another way to collect the franchise—and high-grade examples can still fetch hundreds of dollars in graded condition.

Upper Deck Is Bringing G.I. Joe Back to Trading Cards

There may also be a new reason for collectors to take notice. Upper Deck announced a new licensing agreement with Hasbro in August that includes Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K., Jem and the Holograms and other Hasbro properties.

Transformers is leading the partnership with new 40th anniversary products, but Upper Deck says future collections inspired by G.I. Joe and the other Hasbro properties are also on the horizon.

While new G.I. Joe cards won't necessarily increase the value of the 1986 set, they could introduce new collectors to the hobby while reminding longtime fans that these vintage cards already exist.

Here are five recent sales that show what collectors are currently paying for some of the set's most recognizable cards, with sales data from Card Ladder.

4. Scarlett #1 PSA 10

1986 Hasbro GI Joe Scarlett #1 PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

One of the franchise's best-known characters takes the No. 4 spot. The Scarlett #1 sold for $400 on eBay on Aug. 26.



Beyond being the first card in the set, this example received a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade and has a population of just five.

3. Snake-Eyes #8 PSA 9

1986 Hasbro/Milton Bradley GI Joe Action Cards Snake-Eyes #8 PSA 9 | eBay via Card Ladder

It's hard to talk about G.I. Joe without Snake-Eyes. A PSA 9 example of Snake-Eyes #8 sold for $520.44 on eBay on Aug. 25, putting one of the franchise's most recognizable characters among the set's stronger recent sales.

2. Storm Shadow #103 PSA 9

1986 GI Joe Hasbro Storm Shadow #103 PSA 9 | eBay via Card Ladder

Snake-Eyes' longtime rival comes in at No. 2. The Storm Shadow #103, graded PSA 9, sold for $600 on eBay on Aug. 26.



For comparison across collecting categories, a CGC 9.8 copy of the comic featuring Storm Shadow's first appearance sold for $1,700 just one day earlier.

1. Duke #15 PSA 10

1986 Hasbro/Milton Bradley GI Joe Action Cards Duke #15 PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Duke ties Storm Shadow for the highest price on the list, but gets the top spot as the more recent sale and with a PSA 10 grade. The 1986 Hasbro/Milton Bradley Duke #15 sold for $600 on eBay on Sept. 14.

Knowing Might Be Half the Battle

Forty years after their release, the 1986 G.I. Joe cards sit at an interesting intersection of toys, comics, cartoons and trading cards.

The characters are already collectible. The nostalgia remains strong. And compared with many other pieces of vintage G.I. Joe memorabilia, even high-grade cards remain relatively affordable.

Now Upper Deck's new Hasbro partnership could put G.I. Joe trading cards back in front of collectors. And knowing about the 1986 set before that happens? Well, you know the rest.