When The Pokémon Company announced its 30th anniversary checklist, collectors were eager to find out which cards would receive the special treatment and be reprinted with the 30th anniversary stamp. Their extremely popular 25th anniversary collection saw the iconic "big three" of Venosaur, Charizard, and Blastoise Base Set cards along with other celebrated fan favorites, such as the ____'s Pikachu which was originally released as part of the Wizard's of the Coast "Create Your Own Pokemon Card" campaign that ran in the year 2000.

The ____'s Pikachu, affectionately referred to as Birthday Pikachu, which was originally released in 2000. | TCGPlayer

With the new Celebrations set officially released, fans have been getting their hands on the product and opening a new round of iconic cards from the past in all their newly found 2026 30th-anniversary glory. Here's a list of the top cards to keep your eye out for as you rip the 30th Celebrations packs.

Pikachu, Base Set, 58/102

Pikachu 58/102 from the Pokemon: 30th Celebrations set | Card Ladde

The Pokémon that created an empire, and this is their first card. Pikachu has become synonymous with Pokémon. Despite not actually being a starter Pokémon in the debut games, Green and Red in Japan, and then Blue and Red in International releases, when Ash Ketchum received his Pikachu in the hit anime, the World fell in love. How synonymous with Pokémon is Pikachu, one might ask? Check out the 30th Anniversary stamp and find out.

Pikachu & Zekrom GX, Team Up, 33/181

Pikachu & Zekrom GX 33/181 a Tag Team card originally released in the Team Up set which introduced Tag Team cards to the TCG | Card Ladde

The set Team Up, originally released in 2019, introduced the Pokémon TCG to a new type of card, the Tag Team card. There were many favorites from that set, such as the Latias and Latios GX Alternate Art card, which regularly sells for over $3,000. This card, the Pikachu and Zekrom GX, not only puts the fan favorite Pikachu with legendary Zekrom from Generation 5, but it was also a return for artist Mitsuhiro Arita who was the artist behind the Base Set Pikachu as well as the Base Set Charizard.

Magikarp, Paldea Evolved, 203/193

Magikarp 203/193, a true masterpiece and instant classic received the 30th Anniversary special treatment. | Card Ladde

This is the newest card that received a 30th anniversary stamp. Released just three years ago in 2023, artist Shinji Kanda designed an instant classic and true masterpiece. Known for being an absolute waste of a Pokémon (at least until level 20), Kanda has produced a real fish out of water with this gorgeous card, which collectors instantly flocked to.

Crystal Lugia, Aquapolis, 149/147

Crystal Lugia 149/147, originally relased in Aquapolis which introduced the Crystal cards to Pokemon TCG | Card Ladder

Crystal Lugia, released in Aquapolis as the crown jewel of the Crystal Pokémon, which debuted in Aquapolis, was not just the legendary Pokémon of Pokémon Silver. Lugia was also the main hero in Pokémon: The Movie 2000, which catapulted the Pokémon to superstardom.

Shining Celebi, Neo Destiny, 106/105

Shining Celebi 106/105 with the signature Pokemon 30th anniversary stamp. | Card Ladder

Shiny Pokémon have been around since the very first game. The Neo era of cards brought those shiny Pokémon to life with iconic cards like Shining Gyarados, as well as this Shining Celebi. Neo Destiny was the final set released in that Neo era, and including this Celebi in the 30th anniversary set only feels right.

Charizard, Base Set, 4/102

Charizard 4/102, a card that was almost a guarantee. There could be no Celebrations set without Charizard. | Card Ladder

No Celebrations set could exist without a Base Set Charizard. Artist Mitsuhiro Arita hit gold several times, and the Base Set Charizard is perhaps what collectors will see when they close their eyes and imagine their childhood chase card. The Pokemon Company has given us another Base Set Charizard to chase, and it is the only card featured in both the 25th and 30th Celebrations Classic Collection sets.

Fans of Pokémon and collectors of the TCG will be hopeful to pull one of the 30 classic cards, and with pull rates higher than usual releases, there will be opportunities to add some of these iconic cards to a collector's PC.