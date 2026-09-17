Pokémon 30th Celebration has finally been released worldwide after months of anticipation and steady previews before the set even officially dropped. Apart from the expectedly low stock and stacked checklist that come with 30th Celebration, Pokémon's latest offering includes another surprise that has certainly been welcomed by collectors out there.

The pull rates of each pack are incredible.

30th Celebration Comes With A Hit Guaranteed Every Five Packs

X account @switchstock, one of the most reliable trackers for Pokémon TCG releases on the platform, released the pull rates for the 30th Celebration based on a sample size of 6,500 packs. While there will still be times when you'd end up without a hit upon opening a single pack, the overall odds heavily favor hitting something.

Here are the Pokémon 30th Celebration Pull Rates from over 6,500 packs pic.twitter.com/MPv5zPFE8N — Pokémon-Switch Stock - TCG Restocks (@switchstock) September 16, 2026

Typical ex cards, the most common "hits" in modern Pokémon TCG, come at least once in every four packs. Illustration Rares, which are more desirable than normal half-art ex cards and can also carry a decent price tag, are only slightly harder to find, at a 1:5 pack pull rate.

Classic Collection Rares, which come in 1:10 packs and repurpose iconic cards from the last 30 years, and Special Illustration Rares, which come in 1:20 packs and feature more detail and finesse than typical Illustration Rares, are also relatively easy to attain.

The newest rarities are the only ones that truly stand out, with a 1:117 pull rate for Futuristic Rares, limited to only Mew ex and Mewtwo ex. The cream of the crop is another new rarity, RGB, which is even more exclusive and harder to find at a 1:3200 pack rate.

Post-Release Market Prices For 30th Celebration Chase Cards

Pokemon 30th Celebration RGB Mew ex | CardLadder

Thanks to the collector-favored pull rates for the 30th Celebration, prices for the latest Pokémon TCG set are considerably lower than expected after the global release. Market values for nearly every card are steadily dropping, and even the most beautifully designed Special Illustration Rares can be affordable for anyone.

That said, a few heavy hitters remain out there. The person who benefited the most from the hype is eBay user quantumsportsllc, who made the first publicly known sale of an RGB Mew ex for $20,000. Prices for the exact same card in other colors have gone down drastically, with a current floor of around $4,000.

The "Night" variant of the Pikachu ex SIR from the 30th Celebration is also trending at a very affordable price, considering where it was during the pre-release period. The highest price paid for this card was $1,250 a few weeks ago, but that number has tumbled tenfold, with the card currently selling for $120.

Pokemon 30th Celebration Pikachu ex SIR "Night" | CardLadder

What This Means For Pokémon's 30th Celebration Set

Some of the collectable items, one per customer, sold after doors opened at 10 a.m. at the 30th anniversary of Pokemon special release set at Best Buy in Anderson, S.C. Wednesday, September 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given how the 30th Celebration release is going, prices for individual cards are expected to go down even further in the coming weeks and months. This is incredible news for the community overall, especially since this release was meant to commemorate the franchise anniversary.

It'll take a bit of time to see how prices settle and eventually recover once printing slows and graded cards become widely available, but for the foreseeable future, the Pokémon 30th Celebration set is already the best for true fans and collectors this year.