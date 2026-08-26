In their latest collaboration celebrating Pokemon's 30th anniversary, the Pokemon Company has announced a partnership with the camera company Polaroid to introduce their new Polaroid Go Generation 3 and Polaroid Now cameras.

Special editions of the Polaroid Go Generation 3 camera featuring Pikachu or Sylveon, and a Polaroid Now general Pokemon / Poke Ball design, quickly sold out on Polaroid's site, with users reporting that new inventory was posted sporadically.

Polaroid Announces 3 Special Edition Cameras

The three different Pokemon x Polaroid Go Generation 3 special edition cameras. | Pokemon x Polaroid

Along with the cameras, Polaroid announced that special edition film with framed borders featuring fans' favorite Pokémon would also be available. Unlike the cameras, fans will be happy that the film collaboration extends beyond just the mini frames of the Polaroid Go, and also includes their i-Type cameras with special border film for the classic Polaroid size that works with all of Polaroid's latest cameras.

A look at the different options of film that the collaboration of Polaroid x Pokemon released, featuring two for the Polaroid Go and one set for the Polaroid Now's i-Type film. | Polaroid x Pokemon

The film released include frames for the Polaroid Go camera that appear to be consistent across the pack, or that all eight frames in the pack will have the same Pikachus or Sylveon design. As for the i-Type film though, there was a promotional image that includes three other fan favorite Pokemon along with Charmander: Gengar, Togepi, and Snorlax. The borders of the Pokemon matched the Pokemon, and with only seeing those four Pokemon so far, Polaroid announced that a total of 18 different Pokemon can be found on the borders, so keep your eye out for the other 14 varieties!

Variations of the Polaroid Now film featuring Gengar, Charmander, Togepi, and Snorlax. | Pokemon x Polaroid

Accessories To Collect

A few accessories also come with the film and cameras, including a Pokeball camera strap, a Polaroid Go Photo Album to show off your favorite Pokémon-related shots, and a Polaroid Go Camera Case for the camera. Both the case and Photo Album are circular-shaped and designed like a Pokeball.

A look at the accessories that Pokemon x Polaroid are releasing, as well as a look at the Polaroid Now and Polaroid Go Slyveon special edition cameras. | Pokemon x Polaroid

The pre-order was expected to sell out quickly, as has become customary with Pokemon releases - particularly since this year is their 30th anniversary. The pre-order is slated to be open until September 28th, with orders expected to ship the next day, the 29th; however, availability and inventory already show "Out of Stock" on almost every piece of the new collaboration, albeit Polaroid Go film and the Pokeball Camera Strap are still available at the time of writing.

Pokemon joins a long list of collaborators on Polaroid's resume. The camera company has collaborated on special editions with brands such as Barbie, Hello Kitty, Peanuts, and many more. Most recently, Polaroid released exclusive versions of its Polaroid Now Generation 3 camera in partnership with MoMA and Thrasher.

The Pokemon Pikachu Edition of the Polaroid Go Generation 3 featuring a lightning bolt tail strap. | Pokemon x Polaroid

Pokemon's latest TCG set, Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration, releases September 16th and is expected to be difficult to find in the wild.