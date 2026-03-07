Wade Boggs: Top 5 Iconic and Expensive Baseball Cards

Wade Boggs checks almost every box in the hobby. He is a Hall of Famer who was one of the best players of the 1980s. He was superstitious, famously eating chicken before every game. “Chicken Man” is a part of baseball folklore with the story (or tall tale) that he drank 70+ beers on a cross-country flight, only to dominate on the diamond the next day.

This Garbage Pail Kids “Wingman Wade” card perfectly captures the legend of Wade Boggs AKA the Chicken Man. | Card Ladder

A whole new generation knows him from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has kept his legend alive in pop culture. Additionally, he signs consistently for fans in the TTM community. Add in the mustache, and there is a lot to like. With Boggs, you have a Hall of Famer who is both accessible and iconic.

Not only that, Boggs was one of the most consistent hitters in baseball history. The Hall of Fame third baseman collected 3,010 hits, won five American League batting titles, and posted an outstanding .415 career on base percentage. During his peak he became the only player ever to record four straight seasons with both 200 hits and 100 walks. Boggs was not a prolific home run hitter, which has held back some hobby interest. But as a pure hitter with elite plate discipline, few players of his era were better offensive performers.

Wade Boggs still has the highest ever batting average at Fenway Park (.369). | MLB.com

Boggs may not have as many collectors as other stars of the 1980s and 1990s, but he still has a loyal following. Here are his top five cards, ranked from least valuable to most valuable.

5. 2022 Topps Dynasty Autograph Patch Gold #DAPWB04 Wade Boggs 1/1 PSA 8

Card Ladder

Sold for: $2,335

Card Info: Dynasty is Topps’ version of Panini’s National Treasures or Flawless. These are some of the most beautiful and aesthetically popular cards Topps has released in recent years. The product costs roughly $2,000–$3,000 per box and includes just one card per box. This card features an on-card autograph and a beautiful gold patch design. While graded PSA 8, the 1/1 status helps offset the less than Gem Mint grade.

4. 1983 Fleer Wade Boggs Rookie BGS 10 Black Label

Card Ladder

Sold for: $2,383

Total Population: 13,590 (Only one BGS Black Label 10)

Card Info: The 1983 Fleer rookie is Boggs’ second most popular rookie behind Topps. The card has a classic early-1980s look, but 83 Fleer can be tough to find perfectly centered. A BGS 10 Black Label represents true perfection. With four subgrades of 10, these are extremely rare, as Black Labels make up less than 1% of all cards graded by Beckett.

3. 1999 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /50 PSA 8

Card Ladder

Sold for: $4,775

Card Info: Precious Metal Gems are one of the most iconic inserts of the 1990s (basically the Kabooms and Downtowns of that era.) They were among the early serial-numbered cards (this one is numbered to 50) and are notoriously condition sensitive. PMGs also stand out because of their shiny, colorful foil finish that instantly grabs attention. A PSA 8 is actually a strong grade for this insert, and this example is the highest grade among the eight copies submitted to PSA.

2. 1983 Topps Wade Boggs Rookie BGS 10 Pristine

Card Ladder

Sold for: $6,000

Total Population: 28,871

Card Info: This is Boggs’ flagship rookie card in elite condition. Only 11 BGS 10 Pristine copies exist out of the 3,453 submitted to Beckett. It’s not quite as tough as a Black Label (there are zero of those) but it’s significantly rarer than a PSA 10, which has 416 copies. The 1983 Topps Boggs is easily his most recognizable card and iconic card.

1. 1983 Topps Wade Boggs Rookie Auto PSA 10 Auto 10

Card Ladder

Sold for: $7,500

PSA Signed Population: 948

Card Info: This pairs Boggs’ most important rookie card with a certified autograph graded Gem Mint 10. Of the 948 signed 1983 Topps Boggs cards graded by PSA, only 12 have received a PSA 10 card grade. Even fewer carry the coveted 10/10 designation for both the card and autograph. A signed copy of this iconic rookie makes it the definitive “Chicken Man” card.