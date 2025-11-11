SI

MLB Awards 2025: Full List of Winners for Baseball’s Top Annual Honors

A full list of winners for every major MLB award in 2025.

Eva Geitheim

Two-time World Series champion Shohei Ohtani is expected to take home more hardware this week.
Two-time World Series champion Shohei Ohtani is expected to take home more hardware this week. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The 2025 MLB season concluded earlier this month with the Dodgers defeating the Blue Jays in the World Series. In recognition of the best players from this past season, MLB is announcing the winners of the league’s top honors and awards this week, before the offseason kicks into high gear.

The MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards are voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. A combination of fans, media members, executives, managers, and/or players vote on the other awards. For a closer look at the voting process, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look the 2025 MLB award winners.

MLB Award Winners 2025

A list of finalists for the awards can be viewed here.

Award

American League Winner(s)

National League Winner(s)

Gold Gloves

1B Ty France, 2B Marcus Semien, 3B Maikel Garcia, SS Bobby Witt Jr., OF Steven Kwan, OF Ceddanne Rafaela, OF Wilyer Abreu, C Dillon Dingler, P Max Fried and UT Mauricio Dubón

1B Matt Olson, 2B Nico Hoerner, 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes, SS Masyn Winn, OF Ian Happ, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF Fernando Tatis Jr., C Patrick Bailey, P Logan Webb and UT Javier Sanoja

Silver Sluggers

1B Nick Kurtz, 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B José Ramírez, SS Bobby Witt Jr., OF Aaron Judge, OF Byron Buxton, OF Riley Greene, C Cal Raleigh, DH George Springer and UT Zach McKinstry

1B Pete Alonso, 2B Ketel Marte, 3B Manny Machado, SS Geraldo Perdomo, OF Corbin Carroll, OF Juan Soto, OF Kyle Tucker, C Hunter Goodman, DH Shohei Ohtani and UT Alec Burleson

Platinum Glove

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Drake Baldwin, Braves

Manager of the Year

TBA (Nov. 11)

TBA (Nov. 11)

Cy Young

TBA (Nov. 12)

TBA (Nov. 12)

Hank Aaron Awards

TBA (Nov. 13)

TBA (Nov. 13)

Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year

TBA (Nov. 13)

TBA (Nov. 13)

Comeback Player of the Year

TBA (Nov. 13)

TBA (Nov. 13)

MVP

TBA (Nov. 13)

TBA (Nov. 13)

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz was named the AL Rookie of the Year over finalists Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony and Athletics teammate and shortstop Jacob Wilson. Kurtz led all rookies with 36 home runs in 2025, 15 more than any other rookie this season. Braves catcher Dake Baldwin claimed the NL Rookie of the Year award over finalists Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin and Cubs right-hander Cade Horton.

Along with these awards, Mookie Betts was named the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award during the World Series.

