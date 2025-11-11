MLB Awards 2025: Full List of Winners for Baseball’s Top Annual Honors
The 2025 MLB season concluded earlier this month with the Dodgers defeating the Blue Jays in the World Series. In recognition of the best players from this past season, MLB is announcing the winners of the league’s top honors and awards this week, before the offseason kicks into high gear.
The MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards are voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. A combination of fans, media members, executives, managers, and/or players vote on the other awards. For a closer look at the voting process, click here.
Without further ado, here’s a look the 2025 MLB award winners.
MLB Award Winners 2025
A list of finalists for the awards can be viewed here.
Award
American League Winner(s)
National League Winner(s)
Gold Gloves
1B Ty France, 2B Marcus Semien, 3B Maikel Garcia, SS Bobby Witt Jr., OF Steven Kwan, OF Ceddanne Rafaela, OF Wilyer Abreu, C Dillon Dingler, P Max Fried and UT Mauricio Dubón
1B Matt Olson, 2B Nico Hoerner, 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes, SS Masyn Winn, OF Ian Happ, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF Fernando Tatis Jr., C Patrick Bailey, P Logan Webb and UT Javier Sanoja
Silver Sluggers
1B Nick Kurtz, 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B José Ramírez, SS Bobby Witt Jr., OF Aaron Judge, OF Byron Buxton, OF Riley Greene, C Cal Raleigh, DH George Springer and UT Zach McKinstry
1B Pete Alonso, 2B Ketel Marte, 3B Manny Machado, SS Geraldo Perdomo, OF Corbin Carroll, OF Juan Soto, OF Kyle Tucker, C Hunter Goodman, DH Shohei Ohtani and UT Alec Burleson
Platinum Glove
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Drake Baldwin, Braves
Manager of the Year
TBA (Nov. 11)
TBA (Nov. 11)
Cy Young
TBA (Nov. 12)
TBA (Nov. 12)
Hank Aaron Awards
TBA (Nov. 13)
TBA (Nov. 13)
Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year
TBA (Nov. 13)
TBA (Nov. 13)
Comeback Player of the Year
TBA (Nov. 13)
TBA (Nov. 13)
MVP
TBA (Nov. 13)
TBA (Nov. 13)
Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz was named the AL Rookie of the Year over finalists Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony and Athletics teammate and shortstop Jacob Wilson. Kurtz led all rookies with 36 home runs in 2025, 15 more than any other rookie this season. Braves catcher Dake Baldwin claimed the NL Rookie of the Year award over finalists Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin and Cubs right-hander Cade Horton.
Along with these awards, Mookie Betts was named the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award during the World Series.