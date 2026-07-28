A Walmart Experience at The National Will Let Collectors Trade Base Cards for Prizes

As products continue to evolve, one thing that hasn't really evolved is the sheer number of base cards in some products. Unfortunately, a lot of those cards just aren't worth very much. Walmart, starting with The National, has an idea for what to do with those base cards collectors don't covet.

The idea turns a universal collector pain point into real fan value: every collector has bulk cards they no longer want, and Walmart is reframing that bulk to unlock access to iconic collectibles available on Walmart’s Marketplace.

The Walmart Experience to Trade-Up from Base Cards to Something More

Attendees can visit the Walmart Experience in Hall F (Booth #2312) to trade in bulk trading cards they no longer want for a chance to win collectible prizes, including Hobby Boxes, Graded Single Cards, and Autographed Sports Memorabilia.

The experience reflects how Walmart is thinking differently about collectibles. Walmart is not just expanding selection but creating engaging experiences that celebrate the hobby and bring collectors together.

Per Walmart, while attendees are encouraged to donate as many bulk cards as they want, one card is all that is required to trade in for a chance to score a premium collectible. Guests won’t receive extra plays by bringing extra cards. Limited to one play per day, per attendee.

What Will Happen With The Base Cards?

Walmart will donate all cards collected from the booth to the Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy. These cards will be repurposed for their card-based educational curriculum with local Chicago youth, helping introduce a new generation of fans to the hobby through educational experiences.

This is similar to what Fanatics was doing with "The Card Combine" at Fanatics Fest. Giving new collectors and kids the opportunity to learn life lessons through collecting.

In collaboration with Walmart, the Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy can inspire a new generation of collectors while also teaching them along the way. The National's Youth Collector's Club initiative and former Major League Baseball star Curtis Granderson are looking to support the youth of Chicago and inspire collecting in the future.

Walmart is building one of the most exciting destinations for collectors at The National, bringing together the latest releases, exclusive finds, and rare collectibles, all in one trusted place. And at the same time, helping you clean up your office, mancave, etc., by getting rid of some of the extra base cards you've got lying around.

As a reminder, all you need is one card for entry, so bringing a thousand cards doesn't help your odds of winning the prizes. The Walmart Experience will be in Booth #2312 in Hall F.