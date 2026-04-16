WWE Topps Chrome 2026, the popular flagship product for World Wrestling Entertainment was released last week. After reacquiring the license to WWE trading card products, Fanatics and Topps built on the successful release of Topps Chrome and other WWE related trading cards heading into the 2026 release. As the release date approached collectors were wondering what if any additions Topps would be making to this year’s product. Collectors got an answer to that question when Topps announced that WWE Debut patches would be included in WWE Chrome.

Around the time that WWE Chrome 2025 was released, Topps announced that wrestlers would be wearing debut patches on their gear. The patches were similar to ones that MLB players would wear when they make their big league debut. The patches would include the name of the show the wrestler made their debut on be it Raw, Smackdown, NXT. As part of the broader checklist release, Topps included the names of the wrestlers who would have debut patch autographs in WWE Chrome 2026. Unfortunately for collectors, only five names made the list.

Topps WWE patches from Raw, Smackdown and WrestleMania | https://ripped.topps.com/wrestlemania-patch-cards-raw-smackdown-debut-cards/

However, they are some of the best young up and coming stars in WWE and include Sol Ruca of NXT, JC Matteo (formerly Jeff Cobb) of Smackdown. The last three names include a trio of main roster stars from the Women’s Division including Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and current WWE Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Those three patch autographs are sure to be the top chase and most likely top selling cards from WWE Chrome.

One fact that collectors should take note of, along with the smaller checklist, was the other debut patches that Topps had advertised that were not included in the set. Specifically, around WrestleMania of last year, Topps announced that wrestlers would also be wearing WrestleMania patches as well. Initially, I expected those patches to be part of this year’s Topps Chrome set; however, only the above-mentioned debut patch autographs were in WWE Chrome. It seems likely at this time that Topps is holding the WrestleMania patches back for another product or perhaps for WWE Topps Chrome 2027.