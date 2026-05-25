Danhausen and the New York Knicks have been having a May to remember. Danhausen has taken the professional wrestling world by storm and has become a fan favorite in the WWE and with New York Knicks fans. Since Danhausen uncursed the Knicks, they have won 10 straight games and are on the verge of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Jalen Brunson the Knicks Heart and Soul

Jalen Brunson has been the heart and soul of the New York Knicks since he signed there from Dallas. The gutty point guard has led the Knicks on deep playoff runs, and they are now one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in over 2 decades.

Jalen Brunson Card Ladder Index | Card Ladder

His 2018 Prizm base rookie card, in a PSA 10, has almost doubled in value. After selling in early March for $100, it is now consistently going for over $200. In addition to the rise in value for his Prizm rookie card, his overall Card Ladder Index has risen over 26% in the last three months.

2018 Panini Prizm Jalen Brunson PSA 10 | Card Ladder

KAT + WWE = Hobby Sports Crossover

Karl-Anthony Towns is having another strong season with the Knicks; since being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves, he has been a strong contributor to a Knicks franchise that has become a serious title contender for the first time in decades.

Along with his strong play on the court, Towns is also a passionate collector of sports and WWE trading cards. He recently attempted to purchase the highly sought-afterRandy Orton 2025 Topps Royalty WWE Wrestlemania 41 Match-Used Patch Autograph 1/1.

After the card sold for $42,100, Towns publicly shared that he had bid $40,000 and believed he was in line to secure the card before a massive overbid snatched it away. He's also put a massive bounty on the John Cena WrestleMania Patch, which started a chain reaction of larger bounties.

Karl-Anthony Towns Card Ladder Index | Card Ladder

Towns' overall Card Ladder Index has seen at 74% increase over the last three months, and his 2015 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card in a PSA 10 grade has gone from $136 to $338 during that time. Towns' value will continue to increase if he can continue to play at a high level as the Knicks look to advance to the NBA Finals.

2015 Panini Prizm Karl-Anthony Towns Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Very Nice, Very Evil

Danhausen has taken the wrestling world by storm. He has been a part of the independent wrestling circuit for many years and has gained increasing national exposure since 2019. Danhausen's big break into mainstream popular culture came this year, when he joined WWE in February. Known for his black-and-white face paint and humorous, old-school wrestling persona, he has become an instant favorite with WWE fans. His catchphrases "Very Nice, Very Evil" and "You Are Cursed" have become a central part of all of his WWE and national media appearances.

Danhausen Topps Now Elmination Chamber Red /5 | Card Ladder

With his jump to WWE, fans have been looking for more ways to collect Danhausen. His fans are wildly supportive, and at Wrestlemania 41 this year, he notably ranked third in merchandise sales, behind only CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. His cards have also been difficult to find and massively popular.

His Topps Now release from his Elimination Chamber appearance has become highly collectible because it is his first WWE card. Recently, two copies of the Red parallel numbered to 5 sold for $381 and $425, making them two of the six highest-selling Danhausen cards of all time.