For many WWE and wrestling collectors, the fact that Hulk Hogan has been gone for almost a year still seems hard to believe. The recent Netflix documentary, which chronicles his life both in and out of the ring. The Hulkster was larger than life in many ways and was arguably the first and biggest global superstar in wrestling.

His collectibles have seen an uptick since the documentary's debut, making now a good time to take a deeper dive into several of his essential cards. Hogan's story was complicated with many ups and downs, but there's no arguing that for wrestling collectors, his cards are a must-have.

1982 Wrestling All-Stars Series A Hulk Hogan #2

1982 Hulk Hogan Wrestling | CardLadder

It took time for Hogan to develop into Hulkamania and the red-and-yellow that fans worldwide know and love. Hogan's true rookie comes from a set produced by a magazine at the time, "The Wrestling News". Hogan's card needed to be redeemed by taking advantage of a mail-away offer, making this a true rookie and rare one at that. These are very difficult to find in good condition.

A PSA 8 sold on May 19th for $7,424.43

1985 Topps WWF Hulk Hogan #1

1985 Hulk Hogan Topps WWF | CardLadder

When most fans and collectors think of Hulk Hogan, the image above is what comes to mind. Topps' 1985 WWF product was released just as "Hulkamania" and wrestling in general were gaining mainstream acceptance.

One way this card sets itself apart from Hogan's 1982 rookie card is that he's shown here holding the championship belt he would hang on to for much of his career. There are other Hogan cards and stickers within the set, but this is the one everyone thinks of when they think of 1985 Topps Wrestling.

A PSA 9 sold for $900 on May 24th. PSA 10's are much tougher to find, and one sold in December of 2025 for $18,300.

2005 Topps Heritage Hulk Hogan Autograph

2005 Hulk Hogan Topps Heritage Autograph | CardLadder

Hogan's first certified autograph card was released back in 1998 as part of Topps' WCW/NWO set. That card featured Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" persona - more fans prefer the Hulkster era, and Topps didn't disappoint with its 2005 autograph card. A great photo of Hogan in action, combined with an on-card signature, makes this one a keeper.

This card last sold raw for $799 on May 19th.

1999 Topps Embossed WCW Hulk Hogan Ringside Rarity Patch

1999 Hulk Hogan Topps WCW | CardLadder

Topps got in on the action in 1999 with the newly hot idea of relic cards. The card above included a swatch of an "event used shirt" worn by Hulk Hogan - at the time surely one of the hotter collectibles available for Hogan fans. These are fairly easy to find and won't cost an arm and a leg.

This card last sold raw for $530 on May 27th.