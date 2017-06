Thad Matta out as head coach at Ohio State after 13 years

Ohio State has offered Creighton's Greg McDermott the head coach position just one day after the university announced that Thad Matta would not be returning next season, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

McDermott met with Ohio State officials on Wednesday night.

McDermott has been the head coach at Creighton since 2010 and won 166 games with the Blue Jays. He has previously coached at Iowa State and Northern Iowa.