Indiana basketball doesn't appear ready to wave a white flag on the year, rallying to defeat No. 6 Michigan State for the second time this season on Saturday.

Clinging onto their NCAA tournament status, the Hoosiers beat the Spartans 63–62 despite being down by as many as 12 points during the game. A strong defensive stand in the final seconds clinched the win, guaranteeing Indiana's first season sweep of the Spartans since the 2012 season.

Bedlam in Bloomington!@IndianaMBB has Sparty's number this year as the Hoosiers SWEEP No. 6 Michigan State: pic.twitter.com/V5gLzKA1PX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2019

The win over the Spartans was critical for Indiana's NCAA tournament hopes. The Hoosiers entered the week largely off the bubble, but wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State have launched them back into the picture. According to SI.com's bracket expert Michael Beller, a win over Rutgers and Illinois next week will further improve those odds.

If you think Indiana needs to win the Big Ten tourney to get in the dance, you’re out of your mind. Beat Illinois and Rutgers next week, avoid a bad loss in the Big Ten tourney, and Hoosiers are in good shape. https://t.co/uzeH3FHSfr — Michael Beller (@MBeller) March 2, 2019

The Hoosiers weren't the only ones celebrating on Saturday. Big Ten rival Purdue also congratulated Indiana on the victory, as the Spartans' defeat gives the Boilermakers sole possession of first place in conference standings.

We normally wouldn't do this, but for one day, you're all right... https://t.co/1Shv4O6VSe — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 2, 2019

Indiana next plays Illinois on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.