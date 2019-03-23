The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 3 LSU and No. 6 Maryland will face off on Saturday, March 23 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Tigers escaped a first-round upset in the East with a 79–74 win over No. 14 Yale. Junior guard Skylar Mays led LSU's rally with 19 points alongside Tremont Waters's 15 points and seven assists. Freshman forward Naz Redi added another 14 for the Tigers in addition to 10 rebounds and a pair of assists of his own.

The Terrapins took an even closer game against Belmont, walking away with a two-point 79–77 win. Forward Jalen Smith dropped a team-high 19 points and nabbed 12 boards.

How to watch:

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.