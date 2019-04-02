The Final Four is only days away, and Virginia, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Auburn won over the weekend to advance in the NCAA tournament.

The semifinal games will be played on Saturday, April 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Auburn and Virginia will face off in the first matchup, while Texas Tech and Michigan State will continue the day's action. The winners of each game will clinch their spot in the national championship on Monday, April 8.

FINAL FOUR GAME 1: VIRGINIA VS. AUBURN

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

FINAL FOUR GAME NO. 2: MICHIGAN STATE VS. TEXAS TECH

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.