The Arkansas House of Representatives passed on Thursday the SB724 bill banning guns from athletic stadiums.

The bill exempts concealed carry laws at collegiate athletic events in Arkansas. This means the University of Arkansas’ status within the SEC is not in jeopardy: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Tuesday specifying he wanted stadiums to be gun-free.

The bill does not repeal House Bill 1429, meaning individuals with concealed carry permits can still bring legally-possessed weapons onto college campuses.