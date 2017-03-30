College Football

Arkansas House of Representatives passes bill banning guns from stadiums

0:31 | College Football
Arkansas passes bill banning guns from college stadiums
SI Wire
Thursday March 30th, 2017

The Arkansas House of Representatives passed on Thursday the SB724 bill banning guns from athletic stadiums.

The bill exempts concealed carry laws at collegiate athletic events in Arkansas. This means the University of Arkansas’ status within the SEC is not in jeopardy: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Tuesday specifying he wanted stadiums to be gun-free.

The bill does not repeal House Bill 1429, meaning individuals with concealed carry permits can still bring legally-possessed weapons onto college campuses.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters