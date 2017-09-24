Another week and we got a pretty big upset in the Top 10 as well as a strong statement from an SEC East team that looks like its the best team not named Alabama in the conference hammering last week’s Top 10 riser, Miss. State.

1. Alabama: Vandy is improved but it wasn't not ready for a heavyweight like Bama, who smashed the Dores, 59-0, rushing for almost 500 yards and limiting Derek Mason’s team to just 78 yards of offense with no play longer than 10 yards.

2. Clemson: Kelly Bryant and the Tigers passing game were shaky as he had two picks and no touchdowns, but Clemson’s ground game mauled BC for 342 yards and five TDs. BC’s woeful offense managed just seven points and 238 yards. Brent Venables’ D has now held three of their four opponents to seven points or less.

3. Oklahoma: I’m keeping the Sooners in my top three because they have the most impressive road win of the season thumping Ohio State but OU had its hands full this week against a Baylor team that had looked dreadful. Young Zach Smith lit up the OU defense, going for four TD passes and 463 yards. Lincoln Riley’s offense again was explosive, hitting five plays of 47 yards or longer.

4. UGA: One week after Miss State was the toast of the SEC, the nasty Dawgs D blasted MSU, 31-3 as they held Nick Fitzgerald to just 130 yards of offense with two INTs. Georgia FR Jake Fromm was the more efficient QB, going 9-of-12 for 201 yards and that included a couple of drops. Couple that with a nice road win at ND and the Dawgs resume looks pretty nice so far.

5. Penn State: In Saquon We Trust. He was awesome at Iowa in a thriller. Iowa City is a tough place to get a win on Saturday night and James Franklin’s squad emerged showing a potent offense and an improving defense. And a ton of guts.

6. USC: Clancy Pendergast’s defense stepped up in a visit to his old stomping grounds, forcing six turnovers and giving Cal its first defeat, 30-20. The Trojans were without two key weapons for Sam Darnold, RB Ronald Jones and WR Steven Mitchell. They’ll need to be sharper on offense when they visit WAZZU on a Friday night stage.

7. TCU: After getting dominated at home last year, Gary Patterson’s team got revenge at OK State, mauling the Cowboys for 239 rushing yards. One of the big stars was Darius Anderson, who had career-highs with his 26 carries, 160 yards rushing and three touchdowns. TCU is now 6-5 under Patterson against teams ranked in the top 6.

8. Michigan: Jim Harbaugh’s team overcame losing starting QB Wilton Speight for most of the game as well as all of Jeff Brohm’s gadget plays as the Wolverines rallied to dominate the second half at Purdue. Backup John O’Korn displayed his big arm and some nice pocket presence, evading rushers to keep plays alive, and the UM tight ends feasted while Don Brown’s nasty defense limited the Boilers to 0-12 on third downs. This D, led by LB Devin Bush Jr. and a nasty D-line, is big-time.

9. Washington: The Huskies went to CU and whipped the Buffs, 37-10. Myles Gaskin ran wild going for 202 yards and the Huskies picked off three passes. Look at their schedule, U-Dub has a pretty favorable next month or so: next up is Oregon State, followed by upstart Cal at home and then a struggling ASU team.

10. Wisconsin: The Badgers were off this weekend and host Northwestern next week. They are 3-0 with three blowout wins with no one having scored more than the 14 points FAU got on them in Week Two. FR RB Jonathan Taylor and sophomore QB Alex Hornibrook lead what has been a very crisp offense.