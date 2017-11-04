How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Michigan vs. Minnesota on Nov. 4.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2017

Michigan hosts Minnesota in primetime on Saturday night in the 103rd meeting between the two schools. 

The 6-2 Wolverines are coming off a 35-14 win over Rutgers. Running backs Karan Higdon and Ty Issac both had 100-yard plus rushing performances, and the Wolverines had a season-high 471 yards of total offense. Michigan is ninth nationally and third in the Big Ten in time of possession, averaging 33:36 minutes a game. 

The 4-4 Golden Gophers are coming off a 17-10 loss to Iowa. Minnesota scored all its points in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Demry Croft threw for only 139 yards. 

In the lasting meeting between the two in 2015, Michigan won 29-26.

College Football
Week 10 Picks: Who Will Get the Better of Bedlam? Will LSU Push Alabama?

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Michigan: at Maryland (11/11), at No. 4 Wisconsin (11/18), vs. Ohio State (11/25)

Minnesota​: vs. Nebraska (11/11), at Northwestern (11/18), vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (11/25)

