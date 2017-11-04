Michigan hosts Minnesota in primetime on Saturday night in the 103rd meeting between the two schools.

The 6-2 Wolverines are coming off a 35-14 win over Rutgers. Running backs Karan Higdon and Ty Issac both had 100-yard plus rushing performances, and the Wolverines had a season-high 471 yards of total offense. Michigan is ninth nationally and third in the Big Ten in time of possession, averaging 33:36 minutes a game.

The 4-4 Golden Gophers are coming off a 17-10 loss to Iowa. Minnesota scored all its points in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Demry Croft threw for only 139 yards.

In the lasting meeting between the two in 2015, Michigan won 29-26.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Michigan: at Maryland (11/11), at No. 4 Wisconsin (11/18), vs. Ohio State (11/25)

Minnesota​: vs. Nebraska (11/11), at Northwestern (11/18), vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (11/25)