Georgia tops the this week's College Football Playoff ranking, with Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson joining the Bulldogs in position to qualify for the four-team playoff.

The first two teams out are No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 TCU.

Alabama has been No. 1 in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches' poll since the preseason, but the committee rewarded Georgia with the No. 1 spot, as the Bulldogs boast impressive wins over No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 16 Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Alabama has zero wins over ranked teams, with its top resume-building victory coming against Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide got a win over LSU last weekend who's ranked No. 24 this week in the CFP.

The Oklahoma–Ohio State debate came to a resolution this weekend after Ohio State suffered a beat down at Iowa, resulting in a rankings downgrade.

Miami and Wisconsin are both undefeated but are ranked at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, as both teams have played relatively easy schedules. Miami moved up after beating No. 17 Virginia Tech. Miami hosts No. 3 Notre Dame next weekend and will surely move up significantly if it can win this contest. Wisconsin has not faced a team that is ranked, but the Badgers will face Iowa who earned a No. 20 ranking after beating Ohio State. Should Wisconsin win out, it will get its chance to post an impressive victory in the Big Ten championship game.

No. 9 Washington moved up in the rankings from No. 12 after decidedly beating Oregon on Saturday.

Northwestern earned a No. 25 spot after wins over No. 20 Iowa and No. 12 Michigan State.

The full ranking is as follows:

1. Georgia (9-0, SEC)

2. Alabama (9-0, SEC)

3. Notre Dame (8-1, Independent)

4. Clemson (8-1, ACC)

5. Oklahoma (8-1, Big 12)

6. TCU (8-1, Big 12)

7. Miami (8-0, Big Ten)

8. Wisconsin (9-0, Big Ten)

9. Washington (8-1, Pac-12)

10. Auburn (7-2, SEC)

11. USC (8-2, Pac-12)

12. Michigan State (7-2, Big Ten)

13. Ohio State (7-2, Big Ten)

14. Penn State (7-2, Big Ten)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2, Big 12)

16. Mississippi State (7-2, SEC)

17. Virginia Tech (7-2, ACC)

18. Central Florida (8-0, AAC)

19. Washington State (8-2, Pac-12)

20. Iowa (6-3, Big Ten)

21. Iowa State (6-3, Big 12)

22. Memphis (8-1, AAC)

23. NC State (6-3, ACC)

24. LSU (6-3, SEC)

25. Northwestern (6-3, Big Ten)