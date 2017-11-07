Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the four teams in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff.
Georgia tops the this week's College Football Playoff ranking, with Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson joining the Bulldogs in position to qualify for the four-team playoff.
The first two teams out are No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 TCU.
Alabama has been No. 1 in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches' poll since the preseason, but the committee rewarded Georgia with the No. 1 spot, as the Bulldogs boast impressive wins over No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 16 Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Alabama has zero wins over ranked teams, with its top resume-building victory coming against Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide got a win over LSU last weekend who's ranked No. 24 this week in the CFP.
The Oklahoma–Ohio State debate came to a resolution this weekend after Ohio State suffered a beat down at Iowa, resulting in a rankings downgrade.
Miami and Wisconsin are both undefeated but are ranked at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, as both teams have played relatively easy schedules. Miami moved up after beating No. 17 Virginia Tech. Miami hosts No. 3 Notre Dame next weekend and will surely move up significantly if it can win this contest. Wisconsin has not faced a team that is ranked, but the Badgers will face Iowa who earned a No. 20 ranking after beating Ohio State. Should Wisconsin win out, it will get its chance to post an impressive victory in the Big Ten championship game.
No. 9 Washington moved up in the rankings from No. 12 after decidedly beating Oregon on Saturday.
Northwestern earned a No. 25 spot after wins over No. 20 Iowa and No. 12 Michigan State.
The full ranking is as follows:
1. Georgia (9-0, SEC)
2. Alabama (9-0, SEC)
3. Notre Dame (8-1, Independent)
4. Clemson (8-1, ACC)
5. Oklahoma (8-1, Big 12)
6. TCU (8-1, Big 12)
7. Miami (8-0, Big Ten)
8. Wisconsin (9-0, Big Ten)
9. Washington (8-1, Pac-12)
10. Auburn (7-2, SEC)
11. USC (8-2, Pac-12)
12. Michigan State (7-2, Big Ten)
13. Ohio State (7-2, Big Ten)
14. Penn State (7-2, Big Ten)
15. Oklahoma State (7-2, Big 12)
16. Mississippi State (7-2, SEC)
17. Virginia Tech (7-2, ACC)
18. Central Florida (8-0, AAC)
19. Washington State (8-2, Pac-12)
20. Iowa (6-3, Big Ten)
21. Iowa State (6-3, Big 12)
22. Memphis (8-1, AAC)
23. NC State (6-3, ACC)
24. LSU (6-3, SEC)
25. Northwestern (6-3, Big Ten)