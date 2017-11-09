Oklahoma Football Becomes Third Program in Country to Join Jordan Brand

The University of Oklahoma became the third college football program to represent Jordan Brand when it announced the partnership Thursday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 09, 2017

The University of Oklahoma became the third college football program to represent Jordan Brand when it announced the partnership Thursday.

The partnership will start the 2018-2019 season, and it will also include the men's and women's basketball teams. The women's basketball team is also only the third in the country to wear the Jumpman logo, while the men's team is the fifth in the country.

Sooners alum and NBA star Blake Griffin returned to campus to help announce the partnership. Griffin represents Jordan Brand and was named the AP National Player of the Year in 2008-2009 after averaging 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds per game.

Athletes found received shoes in their locker rooms to their surprise and screams.

Jordan Brand merchandise will begin to be retailed in summer 2018.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters