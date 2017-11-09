The University of Oklahoma became the third college football program to represent Jordan Brand when it announced the partnership Thursday.

The partnership will start the 2018-2019 season, and it will also include the men's and women's basketball teams. The women's basketball team is also only the third in the country to wear the Jumpman logo, while the men's team is the fifth in the country.

Sooners alum and NBA star Blake Griffin returned to campus to help announce the partnership. Griffin represents Jordan Brand and was named the AP National Player of the Year in 2008-2009 after averaging 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds per game.

Athletes found received shoes in their locker rooms to their surprise and screams.

Jordan Brand merchandise will begin to be retailed in summer 2018.