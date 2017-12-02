The stakes are pretty high for the ACC Championship between Clemson and Miami: win and secure your spot in the playoff.

The Tigers have won the ACC title in each of the last two years and will be also looking to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

Miami's margin for error for entry into the playoff went from secure to none after they lost their regular season finale at Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes have been thriving all season on their defense, which is tied for the NCAA lead in turnover margin.

This is Miami's first appearance in the ACC title game, since joining the league in 2014. The teams last met in 2015, a 58–0 Clemson victory.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN