Mississippi State To Hire Bob Shoop As Defensive Coordinator

Joe Moorhead will hire Bob Shoop as Mississippi State's new defensive coordinator. 

By Bruce Feldman
December 08, 2017

Another guy with northeast roots is coming to Starkville. New Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead has hired Bob Shoop as MSU’s new defensive coordinator, a source told SI.

The 51-year-old Shoop, a Yale product, like Moorhead, had worked at Penn State under James Franklin. Shoop does have considerable SEC experience, having run defenses at Vandy and Tennessee. 

Before coming to Knoxville, he coordinated units that finished in the Top 25 nationally in total defense from 2011-15. In 2015, Penn State ranked 15th in the country in total defense (324.3) 10th in passing defense, (174.5) and tied for the most sacks per game (3.54) in the nation. In 2016, the Vols ranked sixth in the SEC and tied for 32nd in the country with 24 takeaways. UT ranked third in the SEC, and 15th in the country with 100 tackles for loss. The 2017 season was much rougher for UT. The Vols ranked No. 88 in fewest yards per play allowed and were No. 92 in turnovers gained.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the Shoop hire. 

