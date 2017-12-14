Georgia Linebacker Natrez Patrick Has Marijuana Charge Dropped

Georgia has not commented on whether or not the starting linebacker will play in the Rose Bowl.

By Associated Press
December 14, 2017

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) A misdemeanor marijuana possession charge against Georgia starting inside linebacker Natrez Patrick has been dismissed, apparently clearing the way for him to play in the Rose Bowl semifinal game.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the charge was dropped Thursday morning, according to a Barrow County probate court official. The newspaper also reported that backup receiver Jayson Stanley negotiated an agreement to plead guilty to possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and speeding. A DUI drug charge was dropped.

Patrick was facing dismissal from the team under Georgia athletic rules for a third violation of the drug and alcohol policy. The school hasn't commented on his status for the Jan. 1 game against Oklahoma.

Stanley is facing a mandatory one-game suspension as a first-time marijuana offender.

