How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Florida vs. Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

The Florida Gators will take on the Tennessee Volunteers as both schools look for their first SEC win of the season.

Under first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols are looking for a boost early in the season. Tennessee suffered a 40-14 loss to West Virginia last week, which is the only Power Five team it has faced so far this season.

Florida took an early hit when it was upset by Kentucky 27-16 in Week 2. This marked their first loss to the Wildcats in three decades. Cornerback Marco Wilson also suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the same game.

The Gators fared better last week by beating Colorado State 48-10 and rushing for over 200 yards. Quarterback Feleipe Franks finished with 119 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next three games: 

Florida: at Mississippi State (9/29), vs. LSU (10/6), at Vanderbilt (10/13)

Tennessee: at Georgia (9/29), at Auburn (10/13), vs. Alabama (10/20)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)