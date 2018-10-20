No. 6 Michigan and No. 24 Michigan State go head-to-head in a Big 10 rivalry game in Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Saturday's matchup will be a tough test for Michigan (6–1), a team that has lost 17 straight road games against ranked opponents. The Wolverines have momentum, however, coming into the game having moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 poll with a 38-31 statement win against Wisconsin. Quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 124 yards and rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown in the win. Running back Karan Higdon added his own 105 yards rushing and one touchdown on 19 carries.

Michigan State (4–2) is also entering the matchup with confidence. The Spartans defeated No. 18 Penn State 21-17 last week behind brian Lewerke's 259 yards passing and two-touchdown performance. Running back La'Darius Jefferson also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The last team the two teams played, Michigan State pulled off a 14–10 win in Ann Arbor.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.