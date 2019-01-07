When is Tua Tagovailoa Eligible for the NFL Draft?

Tua Tagovailoa is already drawing attention from NFL scouts.

By Michael Shapiro
January 07, 2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's sensational sophomore campaign has caught the eye of those outside the world of college football, with NFL fans asking when their team will have a chance to draft the standout quarterback. But professional teams will have to exercise a bit of patience before landing Tagovailoa.

Monday night's matchup with Clemson will mark the end of Tagovailoa's sophomore season with the Crimson Tide. College players become eligible for the NFL draft after their junior years, or sophomore seasons in the case of a redshirt. So Alabama fans will have at least one more season with Tagovailoa, as he becomes eligible for the NFL draft after the 2019 season. 

With 2019 potentially being Tagovailoa's last year in Tuscaloosa, he could walk across the stage and shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand at the NFL draft in 2020. If he continues to dominate the college ranks, Tagovailoa will almost certainly be a first-round pick in the 2020 draft and perhaps a top-five selection. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)