Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's sensational sophomore campaign has caught the eye of those outside the world of college football, with NFL fans asking when their team will have a chance to draft the standout quarterback. But professional teams will have to exercise a bit of patience before landing Tagovailoa.

Monday night's matchup with Clemson will mark the end of Tagovailoa's sophomore season with the Crimson Tide. College players become eligible for the NFL draft after their junior years, or sophomore seasons in the case of a redshirt. So Alabama fans will have at least one more season with Tagovailoa, as he becomes eligible for the NFL draft after the 2019 season.

With 2019 potentially being Tagovailoa's last year in Tuscaloosa, he could walk across the stage and shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand at the NFL draft in 2020. If he continues to dominate the college ranks, Tagovailoa will almost certainly be a first-round pick in the 2020 draft and perhaps a top-five selection.