How to Watch CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Alabama and Clemson will meet for the third time in four years on Jan. 7.

By Kaelen Jones
January 07, 2019

For the third time in four seasons, Alabama and Clemson will square off in the college football postseason. This time, the two schools will meet in the 2019 College Football Playoff final on Monday, Jan. 7. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Alabama (14–0, 8–0 in SEC) enters the contest as the reigning national champions. The Crimson Tide finished the season second in scoring offense (47.5 points per game) and fourth in scoring defense (16.2). They also finished fifth in total offense (525.1 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (311.3). Alabama most recently defeated Oklahoma, 45–34, in the Orange Bowl. Nick Saban is seeking his sixth national title at helm of Alabama.

Clemson (14–0, 8–0 in ACC) comes into the contest seeking its first national title since defeating the Crimson Tide in the 2016 title game. The Tigers finished the season with the fifth-ranked scoring offense (44.0 points per game) and the second-ranked defense (13.4). They also boasted the fourth-ranked total offense (530.4 total yards per game) and third-ranked defense (283.3). Clemson most recently defeated Notre Dame, 30–3, in the Cotton Bowl. Dabo Swinney is seeking his second title at Clemson.

Alabama and Clemson have met 18 times total. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time head-to-head series 14–4, most recently winning last season when the two schools met in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

 

